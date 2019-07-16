Stirring up drama! Bachelorette alum Blake Horstmann is in the hot seat in a new promo trailer for Bachelor in Paradise.

In the clip, posted to Instagram on Monday, July 15, the reality star is seen making out with Tayshia Adams. “They kissed before they got here,” Derek Peth tells the group as the scene plays.

The phlebotomist, 28, apparently isn’t the only one to have caught the 30-year-old sale rep’s eye, however. Becca Kufrin’s former flame is also shown getting cozy with Annaliese Puccini.

“Is he sleeping with Tayshia, is he sleeping with Anna?” Demi Burnett asks her costars in another scene from the ABC hit.

“He’s just got himself into a bit of a sticky situation. We’ve all been there before,” a mustached Dean Unglert says in the video, alluding to his own love triangle with contestants Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard in 2017.

Unglert caused an uproar when he romanced both women on the show, ultimately choosing to be with Lombard, 27, at which point Schulman left the series. The couple called it quits shortly after.

He did express regret for his actions, later telling Us Weekly, “I do feel horrible about, you know, watching it back and seeing the way that they were both treated.”

The TV personality went on to date Bachelor Nation star Lesley Murphy from January 2018 to April 2018 after they appeared on The Bachelor Winter Games together.

ABC revealed the season 6 cast for BiP on June 17. In addition to Horstmann, Puccini, 34, Burnett, 24, Peth, 32, and Unglert, 28, we’ll also see Bibiana Julian, John Paul Jones, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Chris Bukowski, Hannah Godwin, Cam Ayala, Clay Harbor, Onyeka Ehie, Nicole Lopez-Alvar, Kevin Fortenberry, Jane Averbukh, Wills Reid, Katie Morton and Sydney Lotuaco compete for love on the show.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres on ABC on August 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

