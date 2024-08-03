Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ careers often intersect, and their latest respective films, Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends With Us, are proof.

“Just wait til you hear @rob_simonsen score, yeah the @deadpoolmovie composer,” Lively, 36, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, August 2. “My husband and I share more than children.”

Lively, who stars as Lily Bloom in the upcoming adaptation of It Ends With Us, has been married to Reynolds, 47, since 2012. They share four children: James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and Olin, who was born in early 2023.

The entire family made cameos in Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine, playing variants of his Marvel superhero character. Around the same time Reynolds made his third Deadpool film, Lively was working on It Ends With Us.

Related: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Sweetest Quotes About Parenthood Proud parents! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively share three daughters, and while the pair mostly keep their little ones out of the public eye, it’s clear their girls mean the world to them. Three years after their 2012 nuptials, the Gossip Girl alum and the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu star welcomed James. “The baby came early but everyone […]

It Ends With Us is adapted from Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel about college graduate Lily Bloom, who enters a complicated relationship with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid. At the same time, Lily reunites with her first love, Atlas Corrigan. Justin Baldoni, the director of the film, portrays Ryle with Brandon Sklenar taking on the role of Atlas.

“Our Lily is going to be played by Blake Lively,” Hoover, 44, gushed via Instagram in January 2023. “Blake Lively, y’all. She’s my dream Lily. And then when I first met Justin Baldoni, who is directing the film for It Ends With Us, I immediately wanted him to be Ryle. I just thought that he had what it takes to play that character, and the good news is he’s gonna be Ryle.”

The author continued at the time: “I think that Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have what it takes to bring these characters to life and I cannot wait for you guys to see that happen.”

Lively also helped put together the film’s soundtrack.

“@season_kent @sreid2 & I put so much love, time and thought into the final soundtrack,” Lively wrote via her Story on Friday. “We’re so happy to share our @itendswithusmovie sonic world with you. … Shout out to Rob Boyd for making the songs so cinematic, seamless and [fire].”

Related: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Most Savage Trolling Moments All’s fair in love and trolling wars — just ask Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The couple, who got married in 2012, are known for their spot-on social media snark, which is more often than not aimed at their famous significant other. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, […]

Lively even encouraged her pal Taylor Swift to let the film crew use her song “My Tears Ricochet” in the trailer for It Ends With Us.

“Them together made a lot of sense,” Lively said during a June panel at Hoover’s Book Bonanza festival. “Colleen is able to tell something that’s deeply personal and intimate but is able to resonate with so many people. And Taylor, she’s such an incredible writer. She writes from such personal experiences and vulnerability.”

It Ends With Us debuts in theaters on Friday, August 9.