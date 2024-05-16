The highly anticipated trailer for Blake Lively’s upcoming film It Ends With Us has dropped — and it features a haunting rendition of a Taylor Swift song.

Based on the bestselling Colleen Hoover novel of the same name, the film’s teaser includes a slowed down version of “My Tears Ricochet,” a track from Swift’s Folklore album. Swift croons as fans get a quick look at Hoover’s story, which follows a girl named Lily (Lively) who falls for a doctor named Ryle (Justin Baldoni). Just as things turn serious — and dangerous — Lily’s first love Atlas (Brandon Sklenar) reappears in her life and challenges her new relationship.

The wildly popular book was released in 2016, becoming a cultural phenomenon on social media and the top-selling print book of 2022. The novel remained on The New York Times bestseller list for more than 90 weeks.

Baldoni, 40, who also directed the film, promised fans that they can expect an adaptation that remains faithful to the book. “Don’t worry I see EVERYTHING you all tag me in 💐🍪📝,” he captioned a March 2022 TikTok of him typing furiously while “trying to keep up with all the ‘It Ends With Us’ casting, scene and song requests.”

Four months later, Baldoni revealed that he and Hoover gathered a group of fans for a first look at the script. The pair used the opportunity to work with the group and ask what they could do to ensure the movie stayed true to the novel.

“A huge thank you to the thousands of LA area fans of It Ends With Us for submitting and for the ten we chose to join us for the special reading of the script,” Baldoni captioned a TikTok video at the time. “Your feedback and support was incredible! We are one step closer to making this movie thanks to you! We are beyond excited! More to come!”

Hoover, for her part, has offered nothing but praise for the film version of her book, noting that she is “in awe” of Lively’s portrayal of Lily.

She added, “When I wrote Lily’s character, I thought I had a fairly solid image in mind but Blake’s portrayal added so much depth and complexity to the character that I didn’t even anticipate.” The author called Lively’s performance “captivating, stunning and emotional” and noted that the actress “exceeded” her expectations.

It’s only fitting that the teaser features Swift, 34, whose friendship with Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, is beloved by fans. The trio are so tight, in fact, that the singer even previously incorporated the names of Reynolds and Lively’s three daughters — James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4 — into the lyrics of her Folklore song “Betty.”

Reynolds also recently addressed rumors that Swift had hidden the name of their fourth child in her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be,” the actor quipped during his appearance on a Monday, May 13, episode of Today. “And I’ll say this, we’re still waiting, so Taylor, let’s maybe start [on that], you know. She’s a prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? And lazy’s not a word I’d attach to Taylor.”

It Ends With Us lands in theaters on August 9.