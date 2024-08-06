Blake Lively had some special people to shout out in the credits of her new film, It End With Us.

In the upcoming drama, which hits theaters on Friday, August 9, Lively, 36, was sure to list every person who contributed to the making of the film. According to People, that included pal Taylor Swift, who’s Folklore song “My Tears Ricochet” is featured in both the movie and its trailer. Lively also expressed her gratitude to another pop star, Britney Spears, who’s hit “Everytime” is also part of the soundtrack.

The actress also thanked Taylor’s brother, Austin Swift, as well as Bradley Cooper, producer Aaron Dessner and Shawn Levy, who directed Deadpool & Wolverine, which starred her husband Ryan Reynolds. (Lively had a notable cameo in the Marvel movie as Ladypool alongside two of the couple’s children.)

The filmmakers and crew members were also thanked including Alan Baumgarten, Shane Reid, Travis Moore, Stephania Dulowski, Tobias Schliessler, Natalie Reid, Justin Stone, George Dewey, Tarryn Fisher and Corn.

Related: Inside Taylor Swift’s Friendships With Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Spotted: Taylor Swift’s friendships with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds growing stronger by the year. Lively first publicly revealed she is a fan of Swift in September 2015 after Lively was accused of throwing shade at the singer-songwriter. “…Sooo, turns out this WASN’T a video shoot for John Legend‘s cover of Bad Blood,” the actress […]

Along with her friends and coworkers, Lively also mentioned her and Reynolds’ kids: James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and Olin, 18 months. (In the thank yous, they’re listed by their first initials “J, I, B and O.”) Lively also added mother Elaine and “Gordon Reynolds” to her list, which is her husband’s twin-brother persona that he’s used in the past. (Gordon was also credited in Deadpool & Wolverine as “Nicepool.”)

Lastly, Lively acknowledged It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover‘s mother, Vannoy Fite, who served as inspiration for the novel on which the movie is based.

Lively stars in It Ends With Us alongside Justin Baldoni and Brandon Sklenar. While promoting the movie, Reynolds, 47, surprised Sklenar, 34, in an interview with a couple questions for his wife’s costar.

“This is cool. It’s not every day the husband gets to interview his wife’s love interest in a film. It’s kind of crazy,” Reynolds said in the video posted via Instagram on Tuesday, August 6, as Sklenar noted that he didn’t “remember seeing this on the schedule.”

Despite Sklenar’s protest, Reynolds moved forward with his line of questioning.

Related: Blake Lively Plucks Lily Bloom-Inspired Looks for ‘It Ends With Us’ Tour Blake Lively’s fresh floral style during the It Ends With Us tour has taken over the internet — and we can’t get enough. While promoting It Ends With Us, which hits theaters on Friday, August 9, Lively has taken inspiration from her character, florist Lily Bloom, and rocked a number of flower-embellished designs, including vibrant […]

“Let’s dive in shall we? So I saw you posing in a photo with Mrs. Reynolds and I’m sorry, what do you call her, do you guys have a nickname or something?” he asked, to which Sklenar replied, “No.”

Reynolds went on to call the photo “pretty suggestive” before holding up a printed copy of the image. In the snap, Lively posed for the camera while Sklenar looked at her with his back facing front.

“Is that genetics? Do you have some sort of low-angle squat routine to pop that region in that way? I mean, what’s going on here, man?” Reynolds asked while pointing to Sklenar’s butt. “Are you smuggling pumpkins? Got a couple of small pumpkins there? Jesus Christ, my heart is beating like crazy right now.”

It Ends With Us premieres in theaters on Friday, August 9.