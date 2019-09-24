



They’re good sports! Gwen Stefani proved she’s a laid-back girlfriend during the Monday, September 23, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when she laughed off the fact that boyfriend Blake Shelton couldn’t recognize one of her most famous songs.

“Last time [Blake] was here, we played a game called the ‘Name That Song Challenge,’” host Jimmy Fallon told Stefani, 49. “See, Blake, he didn’t know a song and he should have known it. You’ll see why.”

Through a chuckle, the No Doubt singer quipped, “That’s a hard game! But I did watch that, that was amazing.”

Fallon, 45, then played a clip of Shelton, 43, attempting to guess what song was playing when it came to Stefani’s catchy 2004 tune “Hollaback Girl.” After he failed, the country crooner hilariously sat down in disappointment and embarrassment.

“I came to this show to promote my album and I am losing everything!” Shelton playfully yelled. “Everything in my life.”

As the camera panned back to Stefani, she adorably clapped her hands in enjoyment. “Oh, my God,” she said. “That is so funny. He should have known that one, but he’s country, he doesn’t listen to, like, [pop music].”

Stefani and Shelton have been dating since 2015, and have no problem openly discussing their love and adoration for one another. However, earlier on Monday, the “Sweet Escape” songstress revealed that prior to her time on The Voice alongside Shelton, she didn’t even know who he was.

“I didn’t even know he existed before the show,” she told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show. “I didn’t even know that he was a human being on this planet.”

Prior to their relationship, Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale for 13 years until they announced their divorce in August 2015. The former spouses share sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5.

Shelton, for his part, was married to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015. The “It All Comes Out in the Wash” singer, 35, has since moved on with Brendan McLoughlin, whom she wed earlier this year.

