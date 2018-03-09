Brandi Glanville does not believe Omarosa Manigault never slept with her former boss, President Donald Trump. As previously reported, during Celebrity Big Brother, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum asked Omarosa straight out — completely shocking the former political aide — if she had ever slept with Trump.

“Hell no,” the former Apprentice star replied during the February 16 episode. “Oh, my God. Brandi, that’s horrible!”

However, Glanville, 45, didn’t buy it! During an appearance on E!’s Daily Pop on Thursday, March 8, she was asked if she thought Omarosa was being honest.

“Nope, I don’t think so. Like how would they have that relationship for so long and he just keeps bringing her back,” she explained, adding that Omarosa also took a “moment” to pause before answering. “I don’t know … I’ve heard a lot of rumors, but listen, you never know what’s true. But I needed to know.”

Omarosa appeared on Trump’s first season of The Apprentice in 2004 and again on the show in 2008. She went on to join Trump’s administration in January 2017, working in the White House for just under a year before resigning in December. She joined Celebrity Big Brother to “adjust her image,” Glanville recently told Us Weekly.

“I didn’t mind her. In the end, I liked her, but it was very clear to me, and I think to most people, that she was there to do a PR campaign, to change a conversation and adjust her image,” the reality star told Us after she was eliminated from the show. “That said, she has the temper of most, like myself!”

Glanville also told Us that her Real Housewives costars “couldn’t handle” Omarosa. “They get in a fight over diamond earrings that might not be three carats … no,” she said.

