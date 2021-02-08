Turning heads with Daphne’s hair! Phoebe Dynevor showed off her new hair color on Saturday, February 6, revealing in photos posted by Daily Mail that her once-blonde locks are now back to red — the color she rocked for season 1 of Bridgerton. The actress, 25, who also sported new bangs, was spotted on Saturday heading to catch a flight from New York City to the U.K.

Dynevor plays the leading role in the Netflix series, which dropped on Christmas Day, with her character, Daphne, marrying Simon Basset, portrayed by Regé-Jean Page.

The duo had such incredible chemistry onscreen that it led to fans questioning whether they were in a real-life romance. The For the People actor, 31, played coy about where he stood with the Younger actress.

“I think that everything you need to know is on camera,” he told Access Hollywood in January, acknowledging that their relationship onscreen was simply a result of “the beautiful scripts.”

She later told The Guardian that although the pair live in different cities, they “check in with each other a lot” while not filming.

“It was a big moment in both of our lives in a lot of ways, and we were both quite nervous about it,” Dynevor added about the series, which became the most-watched original on the streaming giant. “We spent so much time rehearsing together that we’ve become good mates.”

While they have quite a few steamy sex scenes in the show, it was the erotic scene she filmed alone that was the most difficult to shoot, she recently revealed during an interview with Glamour magazine.

“We did the intimate scenes like stunts — we blocked them out, so you have yoga balls in between you and all sorts of things that never make you feel exposed in any way. You always feel safe. I’d rehearse with Regé so much that we both knew what we were doing. It felt very practical,” the former Waterloo Road star shared. “But on my own, it’s a different thing. The stage directions are very specific: You have to [perform having] an orgasm.”

The Dickensian alum noted that it was “difficult” to rehearse which “means you don’t” rehearse. Instead, you “just do it,” she shared.

“I always get back to the fact that [intimacy coordinator] Lizzy [Talbot] was on set for that scene. If we didn’t have an intimacy coordinator, it would be our director, who was a male, coming up to me and telling me what to do. That would have been awkward,” Dynevor said. “I felt so safe in the knowledge that Lizzy was there, so that if something went wrong or the director wanted something different, he could speak to her first. I think it would have been a very difficult experience if Lizzy hadn’t been on set protecting me and looking after me. No one wants to be told how to perform orgasm [on set] by a man.”