Reminiscing about the past. Brittany Cartwright revealed that she’s grown apart from Katie Maloney since leaving Vanderpump Rules two years ago — and she wishes that weren’t the case.

“We still have love for each other,” the Kentucky native, 34, said during the Thursday, April 13, episode of Watch With Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor. “It’s crazy seeing Katie because she was literally my matron of honor. We were so close. And I have barely even heard from her in a whole entire year.”

Cartwright and her husband, Jax Taylor, left the Bravo series in December 2020, but the pair recently landed a three-episode gig sharing their commentary on Pump Rules season 10 for Peacock’s Watch With feature. During the Thursday installment, the couple offered their thoughts on the Wednesday, April 12, episode, which documented Scheana Shay‘s August 2022 wedding to Brock Davies.

While Maloney, 37, wasn’t invited to the ceremony, she still traveled to Mexico to hang out with her friends. The “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host found herself embroiled in major drama after her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, made out with costar Raquel Leviss during one of the wedding events.

Cartwright, for her part, was upset by what she saw during the episode, which showed Maloney telling off Schwartz, 40, for kissing Leviss, 28, after the Something About Her cofounder explicitly asked him not to hook up with anyone in their friend group.

“We never got in any fights and I don’t have any hate or anything for her, but it’s just so weird seeing all this because I didn’t know how she was feeling through all of this,” Cartwright said of Maloney. “It kind of makes me sad.”

Taylor, 43, noted that he previously believed Maloney was mostly responsible for her March 2022 split from Schwartz, but the latest episode of Pump Rules made him think otherwise.

“All along I thought Katie was the one that was wrong. I really did,” the former model explained. “But Tom did not put her first.”

Maloney filed for divorce from the TomTom co-owner in April 2022. The duo, who had been together for 12 years, finalized their split six months later.

Earlier this month, the former SURver admitted she was “nervous” to watch Leviss and Schwartz’s kiss play out on TV, but once she saw it, she was surprised by the pair’s lack of chemistry. “I was like, ‘This is giving creepy uncle,’” she quipped during an interview on the “Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino” podcast. “There’s nothing passionate, romantic — it just feels like, ‘Alright, well … should we kiss?’”

Maloney added that she wasn’t sure whether the duo would have hooked up if their castmates hadn’t been egging them on. “There was so much peer pressure around them [from the cast],” the Bravo personality said, noting that there was a lot of “forced interaction” between the pair while they were in Mexico for Shay’s wedding.

Last month, Maloney revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she and Schwartz have put their attempt at a post-divorce friendship on pause.

“We put our friendship on hold so I’m not really, like, [calling him],” she said, explaining why they didn’t immediately discuss Tom Sandoval‘s split from longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix after his affair with Leviss. “[Our relationship] is just about the dogs, so I didn’t hit him up and he didn’t hit me up.”