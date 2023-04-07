Nothing to swoon over. Katie Maloney had a hard time watching her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, kiss Raquel Leviss on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules.

The 36-year-old reality star recapped the moment — which aired on the Wednesday, April 5, episode of the Bravo hit — during an interview on the “Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino” podcast. Katie audibly groaned before sharing her candid thoughts on the PDA scene.

“I was nervous about the kiss, for obvious reasons,” she explained. “You’ll find out in next week’s episode how I react to it. But … this was something I was very much not wanting to happen because I was wanting to have a friendship with Tom. And I knew that [the kiss] would kind of jeopardize that.”

The Utah native — who announced her split from Tom, 40, in March 2022 after more than 10 years together — called out the lack of chemistry between her former spouse and Raquel, 28. “I was like, ‘This is giving creepy uncle,'” she joked. “There’s nothing passionate, romantic — it just feels like, ‘Alright, well … should we kiss?'”

Katie confessed that she couldn’t say whether Tom and the beauty queen would’ve shared the same moment had they not been filming for the reality series. “There was so much peer pressure around them [from the cast],” she added, noting that there was a lot of “forced interaction” between the twosome at Scheana Shay‘s wedding to Brock Davies.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2022 that the TomTom co-owner got cozy with Raquel at their costars’ nuptials in Mexico. Two months later, Katie and Tom finalized their divorce. (Raquel, meanwhile, has since been embroiled in an affair with Tom Sandoval, which prompted his breakup from Ariana Madix last month.)

Katie’s divorce has been a major story line throughout season 10, which debuted in February, as she and the Minnesota native struggle to navigate their relationship as exes. During Wednesday’s episode, they attempted to share a fun moment over dinner — but she stormed out in tears.

“This was a 12-year relationship and a six-year marriage,” Katie said on the podcast. “You don’t just snap your fingers and get over it overnight. … It was difficult and still a tender time.”

Pump Rules fans will recall that Katie often got frustrated with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner over the years for not sticking up for her during various costar feuds. He attempted to defend his behavior on Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — but his explanation quickly went south.

“Here’s the thing, early on in our relationship, she abused [the request to defend her] a little bit. She was always getting in tiffs and she’s like, ‘You’re with me or against me,'” he claimed. “She demanded unconditional loyalty early on. … She’s way better now. Katie, I love you, but in the beginning, she was kind of a monster.”

He added: “She has had a falling out with every single person in her life multiple times. And I just didn’t like getting dragged into all that and I guess I became a little numb when she actually did need me it’s like the boy who cried wolf.”

When fellow guest John Owen Lowe questioned the use of “monster,” the Bravolebrity instead called Katie an “angel.”

Following the episode, she tweeted in response: “I was called a monster too many times to count… tonight’s #wwhl didn’t phase me. Sadly.”