Buffalo Sabres Hockey Players Caught Discussing ‘Emily in Paris’ on the Ice

Pop the Champère! Emily in Paris is so popular that even professional hockey players can’t stop talking about it — at work.

Two members of the Buffalo Sabres were caught discussing season 3 of the Netflix series while on the ice in a TikTok video shared by the team on Thursday, December 22. Jeff Skinner asked one of his teammates about the comedy, saying, “There’s a new season coming out.”

When his colleague said that he’d “never heard of it,” Skinner, 30, was undeterred. “This season she gets bangs!” the Canada native explained.

The funny clip caught the attention of Emily herself, a.k.a. Lily Collins. “Well this is one @emilyinparis crossover I wasn’t expecting,” the Mirror Mirror actress, 33, wrote via Instagram on Thursday alongside the video. Her costar Ashley Park, who plays Mindy, responded in the comments section with a string of clapping hands emojis.

Several other celebrities chimed in to share their thoughts, including Jennifer Garner, who wrote, “Hahaha hugest compliment out there! 👏👏👏👏👏.” Director Janicza Bravo added simply, “BRAVO.”

The viral video wasn’t the first time Skinner was seen evangelizing about the series. When one of his teammates asked him in January how Emily in Paris is, he replied, “It’s a good show.”

The third season premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, December 21, with 10 new episodes following Emily as she struggles to balance her career with her increasingly complicated love life. While the streaming service has reported huge viewership numbers for the series, some critics have slammed the show for its inaccurate portrayal of Parisians, among other things.

Collins, for her part, has repeatedly defended the comedy and her character, who is unusually high-spirited in an era of dark dramas and antiheroes. “A lot of the qualities that Emily has, if you put them on paper, would seem so annoying,” she told Nylon in October 2021. “To have someone be optimistic, bright and bubbly — it’s sad to think that people would look and go, ‘That’s a lot.’ They’re such beautiful qualities, and the fact that she can partner that with being vulnerable and asking for help and making mistakes — she’s not infallible.”

The Rules Don’t Apply star also pointed out that the show mocks Americans as much as it does the French. “We do poke fun at America too,” Collins told Glamour in December 2021. “Emily is just as willing to mention things about where she’s from, and they joke about her as much as things are joked about her coworkers or the way of life there.”

Season 3 of Emily in Paris is now streaming on Netflix.