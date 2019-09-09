



Spilling the tea. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast could have looked very different, according to Camille Grammer. The former star alleged that the Bravo hit was supposed to feature Kim and Kyle Richards alongside their half-sister, Kathy Hilton.

Grammer, 51, addressed the show’s supposed original lineup after The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra Judge blasted an accusation the actress made about Kyle having control over her return to the show. In a now-deleted Instagram comment, Judge called Grammer’s claims “such bulls–t” and stated that “it doesn’t work like that.”

“We have [the] same production company and that’s not that story I heard,” Judge, 52, wrote. “When you’re not friends with any of the cast they have no other choice but to let you go. No cast member has the power to fire someone.”

Grammer, meanwhile, clapped back by explaining how the show came to fruition.

“You know better. It was Kyle’s show from the very beginning,” she wrote in response. “She had a development deal with Evolution [Media] for a show with Kim [Richards] and Kathy [Hilton]. Kathy backed out and there was some controversy over development. So they decided to make it The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” (Hilton, 60, is the mother of Paris, Nicky, Barron and Conrad Hilton.)

Grammer then said Kyle, 50, recruited franchise alum Lisa Vanderpump and “asked me to take a meeting with” Evolution Media. However, she claimed that Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen “was not interested at first,” alleging further that Kyle was compensated $134,000 “when the rest of the cast got paid around $36,000.”

Before detailing the story behind the show’s development, Grammer confirmed her exit from RHOBH on August 29. At the time, she claimed via Twitter that she “wasn’t asked back,” stating that it is “Kyle’s show.”

Kyle later shutdown the claims Grammer made on social media. “That’s not true,” Kyle told TMZ on September 4. “I never had an issue with Camille, so I don’t even know where that came from.”

The former child star also denied speculation that RHOBH was her show, adding: “I guess if that’s what she thinks, but I never said that … No, I would not think that.”

Grammer, for her part, tweeted a response to a news outlet’s coverage of TMZ’s interview. “Don’t believe her spin,” she wrote on September 5. “Producers told me otherwise.”

When Kyle spoke with Entertainment Tonight about Grammer’s allegations on Sunday, September 8, she continued to dismiss the idea that she was behind her former costar’s departure.

“I mean, I don’t know what goes through Camille’s mind,” she explained to ET. “I really don’t know what to say, but I’m not the reason that Camille is not here right now.”

