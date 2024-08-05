Candace Cameron Bure recalled how her husband, Val Bure, didn’t publicly wear his Olympic medals — for one very specific reason.

“I wanted to share [some] medals with you — as if I had something to do with it. I was just a supportive wife. These are Val’s medals,” Cameron Bure, 48, said via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 4. “This is the silver from the 1998 Nagano Olympic Games in Japan, and this one is the bronze from the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic Games.”

Cameron Bure removed the medals from where they were displayed on a table to try them on, adding, “They are quite heavy. It’s very beautiful.”

Bure’s Olympic milestones meant a lot to the couple because they got to celebrate together.

“For the 2002 Games, Maks was 3 weeks old. I had him with me and was breast-feeding him in the stands,” Cameron Bure, who shares daughter Natasha, 25, and sons Lev, 24, and Maksim, 22, with Bure, 50, shared. “I was pregnant with Natasha when they won the silver medal in Japan.”

Bure represented Russia in his two Winter Olympics appearances, and while his team made the podium in both Games, he was still hoping to win gold. Cameron Bure wore the medals “proudly,” but her husband didn’t have the same idea.

“Because they weren’t gold, Val didn’t want to wear them,” Cameron Bure revealed. “But they are quite impressive, and I am so proud of him. We display them proudly in our home.”

Cameron Bure has supported her husband’s career since they were introduced in 1994 by her Full House costar Dave Coulier at a charity hockey game. The pair got engaged after less than one year of dating and exchanged vows in 1996.

Earlier this year, Cameron Bure opened up about how she and Bure have made their marriage work for nearly three decades.

“There are trials along the way, but I’m grateful we’ve stuck through them,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in April while crediting “a lot of love and respect” for each other. “Really [it’s] by the grace of God [we’re still together], because you go through ups and downs.”

The duo have prioritized their relationship for the sake of their kids, with Cameron Bure telling Us, “Above all, we just want what’s best for each other.”

Before reflecting on her personal connection to the Olympics, Cameron Bure caused controversy for sharing her opinion on the opening ceremony in Paris. When the Olympics kicked off last month, Cameron Bure questioned a scene where DJ, producer and LGBTQIA+ icon Barbara Butch wore a silver headdress as drag artists and dancers surrounded her.

“To watch such an incredible event that’s going to take place over the next two weeks and see the opening ceremonies complexly blasphemed and mock the Christian faith with their interpretation of the Last Supper was disgusting,” the actress claimed in an Instagram video at the time. “It made me so sad and someone said, ‘You shouldn’t be sad. You should be mad about it.’ I’m like, ‘Trust me, it makes me mad, but I’m more sad because I’m sad for souls.”

Olympic organizers, however, clarified that the moment depicted Dionysus, the Greek god of wine.

“Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group,” Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps said during an International Olympic Committee news conference in July. “We really did try to celebrate community tolerance. Looking at the result of the polls that we shared, we believe that this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offense we are, of course, really, really sorry.”