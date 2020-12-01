It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and for Catherine O’Hara, that means heading back to the Home Alone universe.

The 66-year-old Emmy winner played Kate McCallister, a frazzled and forgetful mother, in the beloved 1990 Christmas movie and its 1992 sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. As fans get ready to dust off their old DVDs for the holiday season, O’Hara gave them an early gift by recreating one of her character’s most hilarious moments from the second film, when she realizes that she left behind son Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) — again.

Nearly three decades after the movie’s debut, the Canadian actress proved that her comedic timing hasn’t skipped a beat. In the viral TikTok, which has raked in more than 3.5 million views since it was posted in November, O’Hara shouts Kevin’s name and faints in disbelief. The fan-made video shows a side by side comparison with the original scene — and O’Hara nailed each expression.

The Beetlejuice star’s new take on the unforgettable scene first appeared as part of Josh Gad‘s “Reunited Apart” web series in June, during which stars paid tribute to their favorite moments from John Hughes‘ work. Hughes, who died in August 2009 at age 59, wrote and produced the Home Alone films.

Soon after the hilarious video made the rounds on social media, some fans were shocked to learn that the Home Alone matriarch was portrayed by the same actress who stole every scene in Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek. O’Hara starred as Moira Rose in all six seasons of the wildly popular sitcom alongside Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy.

“YALL I’M FREAKING OUT,” one fan tweeted. “I did NOT realize the mom in Home Alone was the same home from Schitt’s Creek. I need to sit down.”

Another social media user joked that they were “today years old” when they finally made the pop culture connection.

Schitt’s Creek took the world by storm before its heartwarming series finale, which aired in April. The show swept the 2020 Emmy Awards, picking up nine wins out of its 15 total nominations.

While the family comedy has launched O’Hara’s career to even more new heights, she’ll always have a soft spot for the Home Alone franchise. As rumors of a reboot made headlines earlier this year, the Second City alum had her doubts about whether the spirit of the holiday movie could ever be recreated.

“The premise could be any class, any race, any whatever. You know, it’s the most horrific [thing] to lose your child by your own fault,” she said at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in January. “It’s a great premise that could be done by any kind of family, but it has to be done by John Hughes.”