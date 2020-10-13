‘Charmed’ Reboot’s Sarah Jeffery Slams Original Cast’s ‘Pathetic’ Criticism

Not holding back! Sarah Jeffery slammed the original Charmed cast over their repeated criticism for the rebooted series.

Jeffery, 24, responded to the negative feedback that was recently made by OG stars Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan. The former costars addressed Netflix’s removal of their version from the streamer, which they alleged was done so that fans could not watch the one featuring “old people.”

McGowan, 47, then suggested that the CW remake “sucks” before adding, “I haven’t seen it, I can’t say that. I’ve never seen it, but I’m happy that people have jobs. But it can still suck.”

Jeffery responded to the moment after a fan tweeted out the video and called attention to how the “white women from the OG Charmed consistently put down” the reboot that stars women of color.

“You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss,” Jeffery tweeted, sharing a clip of McGowan and Combs’ critique. “But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way.”

The Canadian actress continued, “I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other WOC. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y’all.”

From there, Jeffery then tweeted out a GIF of Glinda from The Wonderful Wizard of OZ, which read: “Are you a good witch or a bad witch?”

Jeffery stars as Maggie Vera on the rebooted series alongside Madeleine Mantock (Macy Vaughn) and Melonie Diaz (Mel Vera). The show debuted on The CW in 2018 and it was renewed for a third season earlier this year.

The original Charmed ran for eight seasons on The WB from 1998 to 2006. McGowan (Paige Matthews) and Combs (Piper Halliwell) starred alongside Alyssa Milano (Phoebe Halliwell). For the first three seasons, Shannen Doherty played the eldest Halliwell sister, Prue, and was later replaced by McGowan, who played Paige and Piper’s half-sister.

In the past, the OG cast has been vocal about their dislike for the reimagined series. Combs, 46, tweeted in 2018 that she believed the reboot was piggybacking off the original’s success. “Until you ask us to rewrite it like [showrunner] Brad Kern did weekly, don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work,” she wrote at the time. “Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye.”

Milano, for her part, told Us Weekly in 2019 that the reboot “felt really disrespectful” because the four original ladies allegedly “weren’t included from the very beginning.” Meanwhile, Doherty tweeted in 2018 that she wanted to be “constructive” with her critiques while taking aim at the reboot’s “terrible and a bit offensive” synopsis. The remake’s summary dubbed it a “fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series.”