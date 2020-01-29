Are things about to get awkward in the firehouse? Not on Cruz’s end! Chicago Fire‘s Joe Minoso opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about the spark between Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Brett (Kara Killmer) — and how Cruz would feel if they began a relationship.

Although Brett is his ex-girlfriend-turned-best-friend, there’s only an emphasis on the second half of that sentence these days.

“Brett and Cruz have really developed a real friendship. I think when they were dating, it was just kind of new and fresh and it was someone new in the house,” Minoso, 41, shared with Us at NBC’s press day in New York City on Thursday, January 23. “They just kind of jumped into something and realized really soon in the relationship that they just didn’t work. So I think if that happens — when it does, Cruz will be totally supportive.”

Plus, Cruz has fully moved on and is engaged to be married to Chloe (Kristen Gutoskie) — a wedding One Chicago fans are anxiously awaiting. While Minoso hasn’t read a script yet for the wedding episode, he has a few ideas of what it’ll include.

“I’m going to assume there will be some sort of moment where Cruz freaks out about something because he’s been doing it the whole season,” the Bronx native told Us. “Then I’m going to assume there’s going to be some sort of great speech by Taylor Kinney [who plays Kelly], as the best man.”

As for the wedding guests, Minoso expects others from the One Chicago universe will show up, specifically Platt (Amy Morton) since she’s married to Mouch (Christian Stolte). But will Casey and Brett go together? While he doesn’t know the answer yet, Spencer, 40, has an idea.

“Brett will ask someone and Casey will probably ask someone else and then they’ll both be there at the same table,” the House alum guessed during an interview with Us earlier this month. “That’s what’s gonna happen, I can see it. Right? It’ll be real awkward, like a double date at a wedding!”

For more on Chicago Fire, watch the exclusive video above.

Chicago Fire airs on NBC Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.