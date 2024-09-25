Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Patrick Flueger Teases ‘Some Romance’ for Atwater on ‘Chicago P.D.’ This Season: There’s ‘Some Love’ (Exclusive)

By
Patrick Flueger Teases Some Sparks for Atwater on Chicago PD This Season Theres Some Love
Patrick Flueger, LaRoyce Hawkins. Art Streiber/NBC(2)

Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess’ Chicago P.D. romance is one for the ages, but according to actor Patrick Flueger, Kevin Atwater could be next to find love.

“I think that in a big old tease, I’ll tell you that there might be some love and some romance coming down the pike for Atwater,” Flueger, who plays Ruzek on the NBC series, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the season 12 premiere on Wednesday, September 25.

Flueger, 40, noted that his character doesn’t have to be Atwater’s (LaRoyce Hawkins) wingman this season because he has it handled.

“We had a really wonderful actress come in and play [someone special],” Flueger teased, referring to Atwater’s new flame. “I thought she was too young for it, but man, she came and crushed it.  She had just this masked security [as an actress]. It was really impressive.”

Chicago Med One Chicago Casts Dating History

Related: One Chicago Casts' Dating Histories: Who the Stars Have Dated in Real Life

He revealed that “sparks [are] gonna fly” for Ruzek’s BFF Atwater. “I don’t know how long it’s gonna go for,” Flueger told Us. “They don’t tell me much, [but] you’re gonna see some love this season.”

Hawkins, 36, previously told Us that he was “hoping” for Atwater to get a love interest to add dimension to the police officer.

Patrick Flueger Teases Some Sparks for Atwater on Chicago PD This Season Theres Some Love
Lori Allen/NBC

“I think that’s what makes well-rounded characters. To be able to feel that romance piece,” he said in June 2023. “That heartbreak or that redemption. I think there’s a lot in that. And that’s fun to explore.”

Hawkins added, “So I look forward to doing some of that too. I can’t say that I will. [I] can’t say that I won’t, but I’m ready either way.”

Chicago P D Season 12 Kicks Off in September Everything to Know About the Cop Show 883

Related: 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12: Everything to Know

During that same interview, Hawkins told Us that Atwater would also be his No. 1 pick to eventually officiate Ruzek and Burgess’ (Marina Squerciati) wedding. The TV couple, who is fondly known as Burzek, got engaged for the third time during season 11.

“I consider Burgess and Ruzek to be family, and I think Atwater should get first right refusal to actually marry [them],” Hawkins joked at the time. “That’s what we wanna see.”

Flueger told Us earlier this month that he is on board with that idea — but he’s not sure a big wedding is in the cards for Ruzek and Burgess. “It would be perfect. It couldn’t be better than having him do it,” Flueger said of Atwater stepping up to marry the couple.

Chicago-P.D.-s-Kim-Burgess- and-Adam-Ruzek-s-Relationship-Timeline-280

Related: Chicago P.D.’s Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek's Romance Timeline

Flueger noted that although he does think they’ll get hitched during season 12, it might not be the way fans want. “You’re not gonna find yourself at the wedding with the characters,” the actor said of his vision, explaining that he thinks a Burzek ceremony will be done via “montages” and “suggested” rather than “something you’re gonna see on screen.”

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Jeans

Deal of the Day

These Amazon-Bestselling Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans Are 67% Off Now View Deal

Outside of the romances, Flueger promised a lot of action for the Intelligence Unit to kick off the new season.

“We’re hitting the nail on the head right out the gate [and] that’s exciting,” he teased. “You’re watching characters that you know and love continue to adapt and grow. I’m really proud of the episodes. I think they’re very good.”

Season 12 of Chicago P.D. premieres on NBC Wednesday, September 25, at 10 p.m. ET.

In this article

Patrick Flueger
Chicago PD Bio Pic

Chicago P.D.

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.