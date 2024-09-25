Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess’ Chicago P.D. romance is one for the ages, but according to actor Patrick Flueger, Kevin Atwater could be next to find love.

“I think that in a big old tease, I’ll tell you that there might be some love and some romance coming down the pike for Atwater,” Flueger, who plays Ruzek on the NBC series, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the season 12 premiere on Wednesday, September 25.

Flueger, 40, noted that his character doesn’t have to be Atwater’s (LaRoyce Hawkins) wingman this season because he has it handled.

“We had a really wonderful actress come in and play [someone special],” Flueger teased, referring to Atwater’s new flame. “I thought she was too young for it, but man, she came and crushed it. She had just this masked security [as an actress]. It was really impressive.”

He revealed that “sparks [are] gonna fly” for Ruzek’s BFF Atwater. “I don’t know how long it’s gonna go for,” Flueger told Us. “They don’t tell me much, [but] you’re gonna see some love this season.”

Hawkins, 36, previously told Us that he was “hoping” for Atwater to get a love interest to add dimension to the police officer.

“I think that’s what makes well-rounded characters. To be able to feel that romance piece,” he said in June 2023. “That heartbreak or that redemption. I think there’s a lot in that. And that’s fun to explore.”

Hawkins added, “So I look forward to doing some of that too. I can’t say that I will. [I] can’t say that I won’t, but I’m ready either way.”

During that same interview, Hawkins told Us that Atwater would also be his No. 1 pick to eventually officiate Ruzek and Burgess’ (Marina Squerciati) wedding. The TV couple, who is fondly known as Burzek, got engaged for the third time during season 11.

“I consider Burgess and Ruzek to be family, and I think Atwater should get first right refusal to actually marry [them],” Hawkins joked at the time. “That’s what we wanna see.”

Flueger told Us earlier this month that he is on board with that idea — but he’s not sure a big wedding is in the cards for Ruzek and Burgess. “It would be perfect. It couldn’t be better than having him do it,” Flueger said of Atwater stepping up to marry the couple.

Flueger noted that although he does think they’ll get hitched during season 12, it might not be the way fans want. “You’re not gonna find yourself at the wedding with the characters,” the actor said of his vision, explaining that he thinks a Burzek ceremony will be done via “montages” and “suggested” rather than “something you’re gonna see on screen.”

Outside of the romances, Flueger promised a lot of action for the Intelligence Unit to kick off the new season.

“We’re hitting the nail on the head right out the gate [and] that’s exciting,” he teased. “You’re watching characters that you know and love continue to adapt and grow. I’m really proud of the episodes. I think they’re very good.”

Season 12 of Chicago P.D. premieres on NBC Wednesday, September 25, at 10 p.m. ET.