Proud papa! Chris Pratt was honored at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Saturday, June 16, and took the opportunity to give a shoutout to his No. 1 fan, his son Jack.

Aubrey Plaza and Bryce Dallas Howard presented the former Parks and Rec star with the Generation Award at the show, which aired on MTV on Monday, June 18. Pratt received a standing ovation when accepting the Golden Popcorn, then shared a sweet moment.

“A special mention to my son Jack who will watch this one day. Kid, I love you,” Pratt, 28, said while on stage at Barker Hanger in L.A. accepting the award. “I love you more than anything in the world.”

Pratt shares son Jack with ex Anna Faris. The couple announced their split in December 2017, but continue to efficiently coparent.

“I think it’s just the general idea of just making sure that he’s surrounded by a lot of love and happiness and we’re really good at that and we have amazing friends and incredible family and we have like just the most amazing resources to make sure that he feels safe and protected and happy and so far he is,” the Mom star, 41, told Us Weekly exclusively in January. “He’s pretty hysterical.”

Pratt opened up about the split for the first time in May, telling Entertainment Weekly, “Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much. And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another.”

