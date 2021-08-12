Not a fan. Chrishell Stause had some strong feelings amid reports that Shia LaBeouf is planning to return to acting after allegations about his past behavior made headlines.

Variety reported on Thursday, August 12, that the 35-year-old Disney alum is teaming up with King of New York director Abel Ferrara on an upcoming project about Italian saint Padre Pio, describing the opportunity as the Holes actor’s “comeback role.” Willem Dafoe is also in talks to work on the film.

The 40-year-old Selling Sunset star, however, wasn’t thrilled with the news. “Shoots dogs. Beats women. Ummmm I’m gonna pass,” she tweeted on Thursday, adding an eye-roll emoji to the comment. “Glad he got a Comeback Role though.”

In December 2020, LaBeouf was accused of “relentless abuse” by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, who claimed she experienced sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress throughout their relationship. The pair dated for one year before splitting in May 2019. In her lawsuit, the 33-year-old Grammy nominee also alleged that the Even Stevens alum knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

“It’s a miracle I came out alive,” the “Cellophane” singer told Elle in February, reflecting on the “calculated, systematic, tricky and maze-like” power dynamic in her relationship with LaBeouf. “I used to get this feeling of intense fear and shame, and I would evaporate from people’s lives. If you’re not talking to your friends or your family about what you’re going through, then there’s no one to regulate your emotions or affirm how you’re feeling. There’s no one to tell you that you’re in a dangerous situation.”

Twigs claimed that it was “pure luck” that got her out of the allegedly toxic environment. “What I went through with my abuser is, hands down, the worst thing [I’ve experienced] in the whole of my life,” she told the outlet. “Recovering has been the hardest thing I’ve ever tried to do.”

LaBeouf, for his part, previously denied the accusations in the British singer’s lawsuit. His attorney, Shawn Holley, later told Variety that the Transformers star was planning to seek treatment.

“Shia needs help and he knows that,” the lawyer said in December 2020. “We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.”

Before landing a role in Ferrara’s next film, the Honey Boy writer was cast as the lead in Olivia Wilde‘s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, also starring Florence Pugh and Chris Pine. LaBeouf was dropped from the project in September 2020 before Twigs came forward with her claims.

“Someone, who’s a very established actor and director in this industry, gave me really terrible advice that was helpful, because I just knew I had to do the opposite,” Wilde, 37, told Emerald Fennell during Variety‘s “Directors on Directors” series in February. “They said, ‘Listen, the way to get respect on a set, you have to have three arguments a day. Three big arguments that reinstate your power, remind everyone who’s in charge, be the predator.’ That is the opposite of my process. And I want none of that. … The no a–holes policy, it puts everybody on the same level.”

LaBeouf was replaced by Harry Styles, who sparked a romance with the Booksmart director while filming. When the team wrapped production earlier this year, Wilde gushed over the 27-year-old Grammy winner’s “humility and grace” on set.

“Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films,” the House alum wrote via Instagram in February, noting that finding “actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight” can be a challenge. “Enter: @harrystyles, our ‘Jack.’ Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our ‘Alice,’ but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity.”

