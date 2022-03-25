An out-of-this-world connection. Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse had to turn up the charm for their latest movie, Moonshot — and they’re happy they got to do it together.

“The vibe was always good,” the To All the Boys actress, 24, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting the upcoming film on Wednesday, March 23. “We had a really, really great time.”

The Riverdale star, 29, and Condor added that they both felt “lucky” to get along so well, especially while playing characters who are supposed to be falling for each other.

“It’s really special when you’re able to work on a job where your coworkers are just good people,” the Deadly Class alum told Us. “That’s not always the case, and that’s fine. But for this, at least in my opinion, I feel very grateful and I feel very lucky that it was Cole, because I think that [he’s] a good person.”

Moonshot takes place in a near future where Mars has been terraformed and colonized by Earth’s most successful humans. Condor plays Sophie, a diligent college student who wants to go visit her boyfriend on the planet, while Sprouse stars as Walt, a barista who joins her in sneaking onto a space shuttle just because he’s always dreamed of going to Mars.

The movie adds a sci-fi element to a more traditional romantic comedy, which is one of the reasons Sprouse decided to sign on to the project. “It seemed like a really good time,” he told Us. “It’s important to keep happy in what you’re doing, and this looked like a project that just seemed like a lot of fun. It’s an easygoing, easy-to-digest, lighthearted film … and it wasn’t really more complicated than that.”

Condor also had a blast making the movie, which filmed in Atlanta — a decidedly more laid-back environment than New York City or Los Angeles. “I think as entertainers, sometimes we forget that ultimately we get to play make-believe,” she said of her time on the project. “We’re just, like, kids playing.”

The Five Feet Apart actor told Us that he’s “much more of a planner” than Walt is, but he did find one thing in common with the character. “I do have that boyish sense of adventure that he has very much, and I resonate with that,” he explained.

Though Sprouse and Condor had to get close on set, things weren’t so romantic once the cameras stopped rolling. Moonshot filmed in 2021 as strict coronavirus protocols were put into place by production, so the duo dealt with a lot of setup for scenes that involved intimacy.

“We have to, like, sterilize our mouths and do the whole thing. It’s interesting,” the X-Men: Apocalypse actress joked to Us. “But honestly, I kinda love it, though, because I’m like, ‘Dang, now it’s, like, minty fresh breath and everything’s fine.'”

In real life, Condor recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre. “Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made,” she wrote via Instagram in January when announcing the news. “I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world.”

Sprouse, for his part, has been dating Ari Fournier since early 2021. Last summer, he made headlines when he joked that sharing photos of the model, 23, would upset Riverdale fans who were still hoping he would reconcile with ex-girlfriend Lili Reinhart. “Time to piss off the 14yos again,” he wrote via Instagram in July 2021, captioning a string of photos starring Fournier.

Moonshot premieres on HBO Max Thursday, March 31.

With reporting by Leanne Stanton

