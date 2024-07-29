Scott Peterson is breaking his silence 20 years after being convicted for the murder of wife Laci Peterson and their unborn child.

Peacock announced on Monday, July 29, that Scott, 51, spoke out from prison in their upcoming true crime documentary Face to Face With Scott Peterson. The interview footage will be the first time Scott has discussed his conviction since he was sentenced to life in prison.

In a sneak peek clip, director Shareen Anderson asked Scott, “Why should anyone care about what you have to say 20 years later?” Scott isn’t seen answering the question, but there is a video of him in a prison visiting room. His sister-in-law Janey Peterson also took part in the doc as she continues to stand by Scott’s innocence.

“I believe my brother-in-law Scott was wrongfully convicted of that murder,” Janey said two decades after her sister Laci’s murder.

The three-part special features interviews with former Modesto Police Department detectives Al Brocchini and Jon Buehler, Scott’s former defense attorney Lara Yeretsian and more people with knowledge of the high-profile case.

Scott was arrested and charged with two counts of murder in 2003 after his wife disappeared. Laci, who was eight months pregnant at the time, was later found dead, and her husband became the prime suspect.

In November 2004, Scott was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Laci and the second-degree murder of their infant son. He was originally sentenced to death before that was overturned in 2020. One year later, Scott was re-sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Face to Face With Scott Peterson follows new developments in Scott’s case after the Los Angeles Innocence Project announced earlier this year that they are trying to help overturn his murder conviction.

The nonprofit organization, which works to vindicate wrongly convicted inmates, filed four motions in January, including one for DNA testing. According to documents obtained by NBC, the Los Angeles Innocence Project alleged that “new evidence now supports Mr. Peterson’s longstanding claim of innocence.”

Scott’s attorney Pat Harris spoke out about the Innocence Project’s involvement, saying in a statement, “I will confirm that we are thrilled to have the incredibly skilled attorneys at the L.A. Innocence Project and their expertise becoming involved in the efforts to prove Scott’s innocence.”

Face to Face With Scott Peterson premieres on Peacock Tuesday, August 20.