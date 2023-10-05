Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner are still hot and heavy — but that doesn’t mean they want to get down and dirty on the beach.

During a new episode of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, October 5, Kris, 67, and Corey, 42, reminisced on their early dating days while on the way to dinner.

“I think that everything happens for a reason. Nobody wants to believe that they are doing something that doesn’t have a happy ending. No pun intended,” Kris joked after a producer asked whether she expected her relationship with Corey to last nearly a decade now.

In the footage, Corey asked Kris if she remembered details about where their first kiss took place. “In my backyard. No. First kiss? Where did we have our first kiss? Paris?” she replied before Corey admitted, “Do you want to know the good news? I don’t remember either.”

Related: Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble’s Relationship Timeline Showing them how it’s done! Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble‘s low-key romance has continued to grow since they first went public with their relationship. In 2014, Jenner and Gamble sparked dating rumors after they met in Ibiza during a party thrown by Kim Kardashian‘s then-husband, Kanye West. Following the outing, the couple continued to be […]

The talent manager added, “It wasn’t [at your house after dinner at Casa Vega], we were already hooking up by then.”

Kris appeared surprised to relearn how quickly she took the next step with Corey. “What? Wow, I am such a ho,” she joked. .

Later in the episode, Kris and Corey returned to the topic of their sex life. “Remember that drink, Sex on the Beach? And you could walk up to somebody and go, ‘Do you want a sex on the beach?’ Do you want to try a Sex on the Beach?” the momager asked her boyfriend.

Corey pointed out that he and Kris already had an encounter at the beach. “We did that … not in this beach. But we did that in the Maldives. Not in L.A. County, I am not into that one,” he admitted. “Out here we would get canceled.”

Related: Celebrities Share Sex Confessions Over the Years TMI! From Armie Hammer to Angelina Jolie, see which famous stars have spoken candidly about their sex life in the press

In response, Kris clarified that the pair would “get arrested” if they tried to have sex in Los Angeles. “There’s nothing wrong with being spicy and I love keeping things fresh,” she teased in a confessional interview.

Season 4 of The Kardashians has shined a spotlight on Kris and Corey’s romance as they spend time with her famous family. In the premiere, which started streaming on September 28, Kris discussed her influence over Corey’s career and how she prevented him from appearing on their favorite show, Yellowstone.

“I am so excited to watch the next episode of Yellowstone,” Kris told Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. “So they asked Corey [to be on Yellowstone. And he said no.] I told him to say no. I thought he was going to have a romantic relationship.”

Related: ‘KUWTK’ Cast From Season 1 to Season 20: Then and Now The Kardashian-Jenner family has come a long way since season 1 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The premiere of the reality series, which aired on E! in October 2007, introduced fans to the famous family at Kris Jenner and then-husband Caitlyn Jenner’s anniversary party. The cameras followed antics with Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé […]

Corey then hinted he had a different answer to the proposal, saying, “If it wasn’t for you, I would be a Yellowstone star.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Kim, 42, and Khloé, 39, subsequently questioned Kris’ decision after pointing out that she would have taken a similar offer if it meant sharing an onscreen kiss with star Kevin Costner. Kris called the idea of playing a love interest to John Dutton III a “hard yes.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.