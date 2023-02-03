Chocolate kisses for all! Dan Jeannotte revealed why he was drawn to Hallmark’s Sweeter Than Chocolate role — and how it’s flipping the network’s usual format.

“When I first read the script, it immediately struck me as a different kind of story than some of these rom-coms tend to be,” Jeannotte, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 31, while promoting the all-new movie. “Because we weren’t just focused on the love story between the two main characters. You also get to see these snippets of a lot of different kinds of love stories.”

The Canadian actor, who plays journalist Dean Chase in the “Loveuary” film, added: “I thought that that was so cute and fresh and it just brought energy to the movie and it makes it extra loving, extra sweet.”

Sweeter Than Chocolate, which premieres on Saturday, February 4, follows Dean as he investigates a fabled chocolate shop — and chocolatier Lucy Sweets (Eloise Mumford) — for producing magical cupid treats that bring the consumer true love.

Lucy and Dean’s possible happily ever after, however, is just one of the tales that play out on screen in the Valentine’s Day-themed movie.

Jeannotte told Us on Tuesday that it was evident while filming how Hallmark Media has evolved in recent years to represent all types of happy endings.

“That’s the other thing about these kinds of other love stories [that] we get to see within this, movie, is that they’re diverse,” the Bold Type alum teased. “[We’re] seeing gay love stories, love stories with people who met later in life, older people who fell in love after having a marriage or losing a partner. And it just goes to show there [are as] many different ways to fall in love as there are different people in the world.”

The former Reign star also gushed over Hallmark’s dedication to depicting all walks of life on screen. “I think it’s so important that networks [and] writers are telling these kinds of stories. I’m so happy that Hallmark is doing that now,” he said. “It brings me a lot of, of joy and of, I just, I feel good to be amongst people who are telling these diverse kinds of stories.”

Jeannotte first joined the Hallmark family in 2015 with a role on Good Witch. He has since starred in numerous films for the company, including 2022’s The Royal Nanny. When asked to pick his “favorite” network project, however, the actor had a hard time choosing.

“I’ve been pretty lucky with Hallmark. [I’ve had] great movies with great people. And also, I’ve been really lucky to shoot in some really lovely locations,” he told Us. “Honestly, and I’m not just saying this because this is the movie I’m promoting now, [but] this movie is my favorite of the Hallmark movies.”

The Paris, Wine & Romance actor revealed that Sweeter Than Chocolate has a “beautiful script” and a “beautiful energy” throughout. “It’s really well developed and beautiful,” he said. “It’s my favorite one.”

Sweeter Than Chocolate premieres on Hallmark Channel Saturday, February 4, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi