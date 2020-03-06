Team Hannah Ann or Team Madison? Demi Lovato and Megan Mullally sounded off on which of Peter Weber’s Bachelor contestants should win his heart.

During an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, March 6, the 27-year-old “I Love Me” singer stepped in to host the daytime series for Ellen DeGeneres while Mullally, 61, came on as a guest. Lovato and Mullally revealed that the pair previously bonded over their love for The Bachelor when the popstar guest-starred on the Will & Grace revival show.

“I just loved getting to work with you, because I felt like we were, like, little school girls talking about The Bachelor in between takes and all of the gossip,” the Disney Channel alum said, while Mullally added, “I know! We have a lot to talk about.”

Lovato agreed with Mullally’s sentiment and asked her former Will & Grace costar, “So, who do you want to win?” In response, the Party Down alum explained why she is not rooting for Hannah Ann Sluss nor Madison Prewett.

“Oh my gosh … neither,” she said with a laugh as Lovato called her answer “scandalous,” adding, “And that’s the tea!”

Mullally continued, “I’ve had it with the virginity thing. I don’t know, I can’t. I’m done.”

While Lovato reasoned that she does “like” Madison, Mullally countered with her own argument against the Alabama native. “Even though she was like, ‘Sorry, but if you fool around with any other girls, you can’t — I’m leaving,’” the Why Him? actress said. “Has she ever seen The Bachelor? Does she know anything about him? Four times in a windmill?”

Lovato replied, “Maybe she didn’t think she’d get that far, which I thought was funny and cute.”

Mullally is a big fan of The Bachelor. During Colton Underwood’s season in 2019, she and her husband, Nick Offerman, made a guest appearance on the NFL alum’s group date. The Parks and Recreation alum, 49, also revealed in 2018 that he got former Bachelor in Paradise stars Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone to record a special message for Mullally to honor their 15th wedding anniversary.

Lovato, for her part, became a fan of season 15 Bachelorette Hannah Brown as she followed the former beauty queen’s journey last year. The Disney Channel alum has attended live tapings of The Bachelorette, but she was also briefly linked to Mike Johnson — one of the 23-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum’s former suitors.

In September 2019, Us exclusively reported that Lovato and Johnson, 32, were “casually dating.” But the insider confirmed that the romance wasn’t “anything serious.”

The following month, Us confirmed that Lovato and Johnson “pumped the brakes” on their fling. “They went on a couple of dates and texted each other every day, but it was never a serious, full-blown relationship by any means,” the source said in October 2019. “There is absolutely no love lost between them. The timing just wasn’t right because they’re both so busy.”

Lovato and Mullally, meanwhile, can gear up to see how Weber’s journey ends — along with the rest of Bachelor Nation — on the ABC hit’s upcoming season finale.

The Bachelor’s two-part finale begins on ABC Monday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET and continues on Tuesday, March 10, at 8 p.m. ET.