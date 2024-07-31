Your account
Entertainment

Charlie Sheen’s Exes Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller Spotted Filming a TV Show Together

By
Charlie Sheen, Denise Richards, and Brooke Muller. Getty Images (3)

Charlie Sheen‘s exes Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller are seemingly teaming up on a new project.

Richards, 53, and Muller, 46, were spotted filming scenes for a TV show on Sunday, July 28. Photos published by Page Six showed the pair with their families as they enjoyed a potluck-style picnic in Malibu. Richards wore a purple maxi dress while Mueller opted for a more casual look with a tan long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

Richards was also joined by her husband, Aaron Phypers, and daughters Sami, 20, and Lola, 19, whom she shares with Sheen, 58. One of Mueller’s sons with the actor, 15-year-old Max, tagged along for the outing.

Richards, whose series Denise Richards and the Wild Things is set to air next year, was married to Sheen from 2002 to 2006. After their split, Sheen moved on with Mueller in 2008, and the couple welcomed twin sons before divorcing in 2011. Sheen and Mueller faced many public ups and downs in their relationship as they have both struggled with addiction issues.

2008 to 2011 Brooke Mueller Marriage Charlie Sheen Through the Years

In 2013, Richards was granted temporary custody of Sheen and Mueller’s sons after Los Angeles Child and Family Services removed Bob and Max from their home due to an “unsafe environment” allegedly created by their mother. Mueller subsequently checked into rehab, and the boys were later transferred to live with Mueller’s brother Scott before she was granted full custody again in 2014.

2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards Charlie Sheen Exes Denise Richards and Brooke Muller Are Filming a TV Show
Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen during 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Mueller voluntarily entered treatment for a second time in 2019 following multiple drug-related incidents. After her departure from the facility, Sheen and Mueller continued to work on coparenting their children.

Earlier this year, Us Weekly confirmed that Sheen requested to share joint physical and legal custody with Mueller. Sheen recently opened up about his family life while confirming he is six years sober.

1340760052_1 charliesheen deniserichards 640

“I’ve mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys,” he told People in December 2023. “Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she’s not in the picture too much right now.”

58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Charlie Sheen Exes Denise Richards and Brooke Muller Are Filming a TV Show
Charlie Sheen and Brooke Mueller during 58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards – Backstage at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Sheen joked that his youngest kids don’t care that he is an actor, adding, “It doesn’t matter, whatever we’re doing that might be important and connected to our job, or some high brow moment of responsibility, the kids don’t care.”

