Dusting off his dancing shoes! Four years after leaving Dancing With the Stars, Derek Hough is set to waltz his way back into the ballroom for a mystery role in the upcoming 29th season.

The ABC dance competition teased the 35-year-old’s return in a commercial released on Wednesday, September 2.

“He is a Dancing With the Stars legend. He has won the mirrorball a record six different times. Now, he is back,” the ad announced. “But what will he be doing on the new epic season of Dancing With the Stars? Hold on tight. You’re about to find out.”

The specifics of Hough’s role are set to be unveiled on Good Morning America on Tuesday, September 8.

The professional dancer first competed on DWTS in 2007. He went on to win seasons 7, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 21 with celebrity partners Brooke Burke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Grey, Kellie Pickler, Amber Riley and Bindi Irwin, respectively.

While Hough has not appeared on the show since 2016, he exclusively told Us Weekly that he would “never say never” to coming back.

“I’m an advocate for dance, and I’m an advocate for entertaining,” he told Us in August 2017. “I’m an entertainer. I’m here to serve. I’m here to serve the audience and to create stories and to serve the world of dance. So any way I can help, I’ll be happy to do it.”

The two-time Emmy winner explained at the time that he “will always be a positive ambassador” for DWTS because of the opportunities it brought him.

Hough has since served as a judge on NBC’s rival competition World of Dance alongside Jennifer Lopez, who also executive produces the series, and Ne-Yo.

DWTS has made a number of changes ahead of season 29. Longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were let go, and Tyra Banks was brought on as their replacement. The network announced in August that the pros who will be competing include Val Chmerkovskiy, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev and Peta Murgatroyd. The stars include Johnny Weir, AJ McLean, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Anne Heche.

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC Monday, September 14, at 8 p.m. ET.