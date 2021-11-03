Susan and Mike are back in action … sort of! Teri Hatcher couldn’t wait to work with former Desperate Housewives costar James Denton on Hallmark’s A Kiss Before Christmas.

“James is the producer of this movie,” the 56-year-old actress said during the Wednesday, November 3, episode of E! News’ Daily Pop. “And the whole thing started because he called me, and he was like, ‘I’m producing this movie. You probably don’t want to do it, but would you even consider reading it?’ I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? This sounds like the perfect way for us to reunite!'”

Fans previously watched Hatcher and Denton portray love interests (and eventual married couple) Susan Mayer and Mike Delfino, respectively, on Desperate Housewives for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012. Since the 58-year-old actor’s character Mike was killed off on the ABC show, Hatcher noted, “This was the only way we’re gonna get a reunion.”

While the Hallmark movie, which premieres later this month, isn’t as scandalous as the romance that played out between Susan and Mike on the drama, it will show how strong their real-life chemistry continues to be.

“I think one of the great things we brought was our history to this movie,” Hatcher explained. “We played this married couple that’s been married for a long time, that has teenage kids, and it just was natural. We didn’t have to do anything because we have this history, and it was so great.”

The Good Witch actor revealed that working with his former costar brought him back to the Mike Delfino days quickly.

“My character is much more interesting I hope in this, but I felt like Mike again,” Denton told the outlet. “I kind of fell back into being reserved, quiet. It was weird trying to fight those characters from those years.”

The one thing that is very different from Desperate Housewives, however, is the PDA level in the holiday film.

“A Hallmark bedroom scene is much different from a Housewives bedroom scene,” Denton joked, adding that Hatcher wore “long sleeves and long pants” in the Christmas movie.

Steamy moments aside, Hatcher promised that fans will get a real taste of the bond that she and Denton have in the upcoming film — even if they are now portraying Joyce and Ethan Holt.

“They are going to get everything they want,” the Supergirl alum said. “They are going to get the headbutting, the warm, gooey stuff. Yeah, they’re going to get everything they want.”

A Kiss Before Christmas premieres on Hallmark Channel Sunday, November 21, at 8 p.m. ET.