K-pop group ATEEZ dropped a remix of their single “Work” featuring G-Eazy, which caused speculation among fans online that the rapper’s verse is about his ex-girlfriend, Halsey.

In the remix of “Work” released on Friday, August 9, G-Eazy, 35, raps: ​​​​“Actin’ innocent, no, it’s not your first time / We’re far away if Libra is her sign / Oof, danger, danger (danger, danger) / Don’t be a stranger (don’t be a stranger) / She said no one can save her.”

His astrological reference led some fans to believe G-Eazy (real name Gerald Earl Gillum) used his verse on the remix to make a pointed dig at Halsey, 29, who is a Libra.

One user wrote of the lyrics via X, “got weirded out when he sings that [because] I immediately remember Halsey…this is ATEEZ’s song why tf did u make it about u,” while another added, “A collab of all things to make a little diss at your ex.” Another X user quipped, “G-Eazy shading Halsey in a K-pop collab…this was not on my bingo list AT ALL.”

Halsey and G-Eazy began dating in 2017, though neither has spoken publicly about why they parted ways in 2018. However, Halsey briefly reflected on the breakup in a 2019 interview with Cosmopolitan, saying at the time, “If the worst thing that’s happened to me so far is I wore dumb clothes and dated a s–tty dude, I think I’m doing all right.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2020 that the rapper was in “a much better headspace” after his breakup, describing his relationship with Halsey as “toxic, especially toward the end.”

The source shared, “Gerald has a much more positive outlook on life now and has been healing through music. He has spent much of the pandemic in his home studio, whether he’s writing and recording new songs or just playing around and experimenting. It’s been a real creative breakthrough.”

Earlier that year, Halsey responded to trolls via Instagram who had flooded her comment section by repeatedly posting her ex’s name.

“I see y’all in the comments,” she wrote in February 2020, per Business Insider. “And I know you think you’re funny. Cause you’re at home on your iPhone and I’m not a real human being to you. I hope to God you never have to experience an abusive relationship. And if you do, I hope the world is kinder to you than you are to me.” She never confirmed whether her comment about being in an abusive relationship was about G-Eazy.