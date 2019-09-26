



Just joking? Diplo hacked into the Jonas Brothers’ Instagram account on Wednesday, September 25, confusing the band’s 7.4 million followers, but it seems to be for a good reason.

The suspicious activity started on Wednesday when a black-and-white photo of the DJ wearing Calvin Klein underwear was uploaded to the JoBros’ account.

“@calvinklein ur welcome for the free promo. follow @diplo,” he wrote.

Another photo was posted of a person’s Jonas Brothers lower-back tattoo captioned, “Honestly can’t tell if this is the front of Joe or the back of Nick. Follow @diplo.”

The 40-year-old music producer continued the joke with a photo of the band Hanson with the caption, “Never forget the original Jonas Brothers.”

In another post, Diplo is shirtless and holding three Grammys with the caption, “Photoshoot with Kevin, Nick and Joe.”

He also posted meme videos including one captioned, “Footage of Nick breaking up the band.”

The brothers didn’t seem pleased and left comments from their own Instagram accounts asking Diplo to stop.

“WTF @diplo. It was funny for like one post but we’ve got a show tonight and need the account back…” Kevin, 31, wrote.

“Bro you changed the password…” Joe, 30, added.

On Thursday, September 26, Diplo uploaded a video making fun of the brothers’ looks, including a photoshopped photo of a bald Joe, writing, “Tag a lonely friend and don’t say anything.” The video ends with Diplo’s photo and the day and time of “Friday, 12 am.”

The hack appears to have been promotion for a collaboration between Diplo and the Jonas Brothers.

Both accounts posted the same video on their accounts on Thursday of Diplo typing on his phone while the brothers look at their own phones in confusion. The videos are simply captioned, “Lonely. 12 am.”

This isn’t the first time Diplo has hacked his way into the Jonas Brothers’ lives. In May, he live-streamed Joe and Sophie Turner‘s secret Las Vegas wedding. Joe later said that Diplo’s antics “ruined” his wedding.

“I love Diplo, but he loves his ’gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, livestreamed with dog-face filters,” the singer told U.K radio show “Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.”

Diplo later revealed on “On Air With Ryan Seacrest” that Joe apologized to him for the comment.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!