Disney+ is officially a Swiftie.

The streaming platform, which released Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert movie on Thursday, March 14, honored the 34-year-old singer by categorizing Disney movies into her album eras.

For fans who want to dive into Fearless (Disney’s Version), the platform suggests watching Brave, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Limitless, Free Guy, Moana, Night at the Museum, Indiana Jones and more. All of the films feature a heroine to reflect the same theme of Swift’s Fearless, which she originally released in 2008. She later rerecorded the tracks and debuted an updated version of the songs in April 2021.

Moving onto Swift’s 2010 sophomore album, Speak Now, Disney+ recommended romantic, princess-themed movies including Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid, The Princess Diaries, Tangled, Sleeping Beauty and more. They also listed Enchanted in the category, perfect for Swift’s song with the same title.

To honor Swift’s Red, which was released in 2012, Disney+ listed movies that feature red posters. Cars, The Incredibles, Big Hero 6, Turning Red, High School Musical, Spider-Man and more made the cut.

For Disney+’s 1989 section, they listed The Simpsons, which looked just like Swift’s October 2023 Taylor’s Version album cover.

Reputation (Disney’s Version) perfectly embodied Swift’s 2017 album with villain origin story movies including Cruella, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Deadpool and Black Widow. As a nod to the snake imagery used in the Reputation promo, Disney+ included National Geographic films about snakes as well.

For Lover, which the singer dropped in 2019, Disney added classic rom-coms and dramas to the section, including 10 Things I Hate About You and The Last Song.

Folklore (Disney’s Version) hit the nail on the head by including Swift’s Long Pond Studio Sessions in the category. In her 2020 documentary, which she released exclusively on Disney+, she performed all 17 tracks on her album and explained the meaning behind her songs.

For Evermore, Disney+ stuck with a whimsical trope, much like Swift’s second album of 2020. Tuck Everlasting, Into the Woods and more were listed.

Midnights (Disney’s Version) consisted of movies that took place at night and had a navy blue post. Some of the films in the section included Cinderella and The Aristocrats. (Swift released Midnights in October 2022.)

While Swift’s concert movie did not feature her entire Eras set list when it debuted in theaters in October 2023, the Disney+ version will. It also includes four additional surprise songs such as “Maroon” and “I Can See You.”

Swift shared her excitement on Thursday when the movie made its way to the streaming platform. “ALL three and a half hours of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (My Version), including ‘cardigan’ and FOUR new acoustic songs, are now YOURS to stream anytime you want on @disneyplus 🎉,” she captioned a social media clip.