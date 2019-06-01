Get the tissues out! Season 11 of the Real Housewives of New York City has definitely been a rollercoaster, but fans are in for even more of a ride during the show’s upcoming reunion.

“It was emotional,” Dorinda Medley exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her new SiriusXM series, Make it Nice With Dorinda Medley. “We address [the drama] with each other.”

The Bravo star, 54, reveals that viewers will get to see her “address my stuff” with LuAnn De Lesseps. As RHONY fans will recall, the ladies have been at odds since the previous season’s finale. Dorinda got upset with the LuAnn, also 54, when she didn’t invite her longtime boyfriend, John Mahdessian, to her Countess and Friends show after helping the singer get Jovani outfits for her performances.

Most recently, the women got into another explosive fight during their cast trip to Miami. Dorinda threatened legal action against LuAnn for mentioning her during her cabaret shows.

Meanwhile, the reality TV star also has things to patch up with Ramona Singer. “I address Ramona and her lack of memory,” she said.

Of course, she’s referring to the drama over the seating fiasco at the Angel Ball in October 2018. Dorinda claimed that after the Life on the Ramona Coaster author, 62, invited her to the event, she ditched her and sat somewhere else even though they were supposed to sit at the same table: Table 62.

“Don’t you love the fact that she can’t remember,” the reality star continued. “I swear I didn’t remember it was table 62.”

“She does [do] apologies, but that’s not the real question,” Dorinda further explained when asked if she thinks Ramona is capable of apologizing. “The real question is does she internalize the apology, and does she learn from it?”

Well, fans will just have to wait and see what pans out!

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Brody Brown

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!