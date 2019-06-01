Reality TV

Dorinda Medley: The ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Reunion ‘Was Emotional’

By
Dorinda Medley Real Housewives of New York City Reunion
Dorinda Medley attends as the Hasty Pudding Institute Of 1770 honors Marc Anthony at the 7th Annual Order Of The Golden Sphinx Gala at The Pierre, A Taj Hotel on April 15, 2019 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Get the tissues out! Season 11 of the Real Housewives of New York City has definitely been a rollercoaster, but fans are in for even more of a ride during the show’s upcoming reunion.

“It was emotional,” Dorinda Medley exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her new SiriusXM series, Make it Nice With Dorinda Medley. “We address [the drama] with each other.”

The Bravo star, 54, reveals that viewers will get to see her “address my stuff” with LuAnn De Lesseps. As RHONY fans will recall, the ladies have been at odds since the previous season’s finale. Dorinda got upset with the LuAnn, also 54, when she didn’t invite her longtime boyfriend, John Mahdessian, to her Countess and Friends show after helping the singer get Jovani outfits for her performances.

Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, Luann de Lesseps RHONY
Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, Luann de Lesseps during an episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City.’ Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Most recently, the women got into another explosive fight during their cast trip to Miami. Dorinda threatened legal action against LuAnn for mentioning her during her cabaret shows.

Meanwhile, the reality TV star also has things to patch up with Ramona Singer. “I address Ramona and her lack of memory,” she said.

Of course, she’s referring to the drama over the seating fiasco at the Angel Ball in October 2018. Dorinda claimed that after the Life on the Ramona Coaster author, 62, invited her to the event, she ditched her and sat somewhere else even though they were supposed to sit at the same table: Table 62.

“Don’t you love the fact that she can’t remember,” the reality star continued. “I swear I didn’t remember it was table 62.”

Real Housewives of New York City Reunion Cast
The cast of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ season 11 (L-R) Bethenny Frankel, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer. Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

“She does [do] apologies, but that’s not the real question,” Dorinda further explained when asked if she thinks Ramona is capable of apologizing. “The real question is does she internalize the apology, and does she learn from it?”

Well, fans will just have to wait and see what pans out!

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Brody Brown

