Is Cheryl Burke‘s time on Dancing With the Stars ending soon? That’s a possibility, the professional dancer, 36, revealed during the Monday, November 2, episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast.

“My hips don’t lie, and I’m starting to get tendonitis,” the two-time champion said during the episode. “For a woman, as far as ballroom dancing competitively goes, normally in their 30s [they retire]. I’m 36, so it’s time to hang up those shoes.”

The Dance Moms alum, who is currently partnered with AJ McLean on season 29 of the ABC reality competition show, also explained that she wants to go out while she’s still on top.

“I also don’t want to be like that oldie that’s like, ‘Oh, here comes Cheryl doing the same choreography, just going slow but in her head, she thinks she’s going that fast,'” she said with a laugh. “I don’t want to, I guess, be a dancer and have my partner having to be like, ‘Can’t lift.’ There’s a time and a place for it all.”

That said, the “Pretty Messed Up” podcast cohost isn’t quite ready to leave the show — she “would love” to land a spot at the judges’ table in the future.

“It would be really great for me just to use my mouth and not my body,” she said. “Four judges? It’s fine! Just give us each five seconds.”

In 2018, Burke opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about wanting to have a family with Matthew Lawrence, who she married the following year. However, she doesn’t want their kids to be in the ballroom!

“I definitely want to be a mom. I just don’t know about this dance world though. I don’t know if I want them involved in this,” she told Us at the time. “It’s a lot of pressure, and they have to grow up way too fast. That’s what I did. I don’t want them to grow up fast, I want them to stay kids forever … they can be doctors, they can be lawyers, they’re not dancers. I can’t do it.”

As for the current season, Burke and McLean, 42, have been climbing the leaderboard each week. During the October 26 Halloween show, they tied for third place with a score of 26/30.

The California native joined the series in season 2, winning her first season with partner Drew Lachey and her second the next year with Emmitt Smith. She stepped away for seasons 20, 21, 22 and 24.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.