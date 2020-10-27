Dressed to impress! The stars transformed into their favorite Halloween villains during the Monday, October 26, episode of Dancing With the Stars. While the costumes were all about the fun, the stars took it very seriously — and it paid off.

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson scored the first perfect score of the season with their dramatic paso doble, set to the theme song from Black Swan. However, they weren’t the only ones that impressed the judges over the course of the evening.

After Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart landed lower than average scores last week, they were determined to get it back up this week — and did just that. “It was passionate and it was fluid,” Bruno Tonioli said after their Viennese waltz. Carrie Ann Inaba said that the pair floated through the routine “like a dream.” The rave reviews landed the pair three 9s.

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko also impressed the judges, with Derek Hough calling their spooky paso doble their “best dance yet.” They earned two 9s and an 8 for their dance — their highest score this season.

One pair that many were waiting for ahead of the episode was AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke. During their Sunday, October 25, rehearsal, the 36-year-old professional dancer fell hard and hit her head.

“Yesterday, I took a hard fall while rehearsing for #VillainsNight. Even though AJ kills me at the end of this Tango, this wasn’t part of the routine,” the two-time winner revealed via Instagram on Monday. “It’s one of those things that can happen in a split second. Thankfully, I have the best partner I could ask for that was there to pick me up off the ground. Keeping our fingers crossed for only planned mishaps during the show tonight!!”

Luckily, she was OK and able to dance a Psycho-inspired tango. “I’m actually doing OK. I think I hurt my rotator cuff more than my neck,” she told host Tyra Banks after the dance, which “truly impressed” the judges. Ultimately, the duo earned a score of 26 out of 30 for their number.

Nelly and Daniella Karagach also earned their highest score of the season after their Argentine tango, in which the rapper dedicated to his girlfriend, Shantel Jackson.

“Shantel is a huge fan of horror flicks. That’s all she watches, she watches horror films night and day,” the 45-year-old said after his routine. “She’s dope.”

The two stars at the bottom were Jeannie and Monica. Ultimately, Jeannie was saved and Monica was sent home.

Scroll through the gallery below to see each score of the night. Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.