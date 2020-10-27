Focus on the positive! Val Chmerkovskiy and Monica Aldama were eliminated from Dancing With the Stars during the Halloween episode on Monday, October 26. However, Chmerkovskiy’s wife, Jenna Johnson, is still in the competition — and the pair can now live in the same house again!

“I guess that’s the silver lining. I’m excited to see my wife,” the two-time DWTS pro, 34, told Us Weekly on Monday night. “I’m excited to continue to root her on in this competition. I think she’s definitely a front-runner and deserves to win. So, I’m glad we can all now — as a family — consolidate our votes in one direction.”

With the new coronavirus protocols in place, pro dancers who are together aren’t able to live with each other.

“We finally unpacked and got settled in. We were loving it, and then we got called and they were like, ‘You know, one of you is going to have to move out,'” Johnson, 26, recalled to Us in September. “There wasn’t much discussion about who it was going to be! I think it was kind of just assumed. He’s the sweetest. He moved into an apartment, but I am so sad. I will admit it. I’m a very needy person when it comes to Val. I love my Val snuggles. I love just, like, touching him. He always jokes because he’s like, ‘You love to be alone, but with me next to you.’ And it’s so true. So I do miss my hubby!”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum, for her part, is partnered with Catfish host Nev Schulman, and the duo is consistently getting better. During Monday’s show, they earned the first perfect score of the season for their paso doble.

He “has the correct mindset because he really wants to learn how to correctly dance,” Johnson told Us about Schulman, 36, ahead of the premiere. “He loves to dance. He loves watching dance, and that’s all you can ask as a teacher or as a partner — is someone who’s really invested in it. It’s a dream so far.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.