From one underdog to another, Bobby Bones is rooting for Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold to take home the Dancing With the Stars trophy.

Bones, 43, shared a sweet video for Jowsey, 26, and Arnold, 18, on Sunday, November 19, per Page Six. “I’ve been watching and following you; I’ve been rooting for you,” Bones told the pair. “I’ve seen you get some slack online, welcome to the club buddy. People will hate us because they ain’t us.”

He went on to acknowledge that Jowsey had never danced before, “I never had an ounce of dance training. No offense, it doesn’t look like you did either,” he said. “Keep up the good work. It’s not where you start, it’s where you end.”

Bones noted that although some DWTS fans may be “anti-Harry,” others “at home” will relate to him. “I’m still pulling for you buddy, good luck!”

Related: 'Dancing With the Stars' Winners Through the Years See pictures of every Dancing With the Stars winner through the years, from Kelly Monaco in season one to Meryl Davis in season 18

Jowsey and Arnold gushed about how “sweet” his Bones’ message was. “Hopefully we win and they change the rules again,” Jowsey said. “Thank you, Bobby Bones!”

Bones competed with pro Sharna Burgess in season 27 of DWTS in 2018. Similarly to Jowsey and Arnold, Bones was not scoring at the top of the leaderboard, but due to fans’ votes accounting for half of his final score, he won the season.

After his win, the judges decided to prioritize technical dance moves over fan-favorite routines while scoring.

“We have made some adjustments to the judging because we got a lot of complaints,” Carrie Ann Inaba told Entertainment Tonight in September 2019. “We listened to what everybody said about what happened last year.”

They also decided that moving forward, the first week of the show would not eliminate anyone.

Jowsey and Arnold have been at the bottom of the leaderboard for the past four weeks, but fans’ votes are keeping them in the competition.

Since the show kicked off in September, fans have been on board with the pair’s chemistry, causing dating rumors to swirl.

Jowsey told Us Weekly in October that Anrold is “always bubbly and brings me up when I’m feeling a little bit flat, or in my head about things, and knows when to sit me down and talk me out of whatever hump I’m in.” He continued, “I feel like everyone needs that in a person in their life. She’s everything you could ever dream of.”

Related: Harry Jowsey and ‘DWTS’ Partner Rylee Arnold’s Quotes About Their Bond Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey and his Dancing With the Stars partner, Rylee Arnold, have sparked dating speculation due to their chemistry on the reality competition series. Rylee’s sister Lindsay Arnold — a fellow DWTS pro who stepped back from the show in 2021 to focus on her family — pointed out that […]

Arnold also praised Jowsey for being “the sweetest person you’ll ever meet.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Earlier this month, Us asked Jowsey to set the record straight on their relationship. “I feel like it’s unfair on Rylee to talk about dating,” he exclusively told Us. “It’s her first season. We should focus on choreography and our dancing and not whether we’re together or not. It’s not a dating show, it’s a dancing show.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.