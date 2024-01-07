Ed Sheeran can now add an Emmy Award to his long list of accolades.

“We won an Emmy last night. I was not expecting to win at all, it was a real real surprise waking up to the news, I wish I had been there but I’m just about to kick off the Asia tour so had to be elsewhere sadly,” Sheeran, 32, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, January 7.

Sheeran and cowriters Max Martin and Foy Vance won the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics trophy at the annual Creative Emmy Awards ceremony on Saturday, January 6, for their track “A Beautiful Game,” which was featured in the Ted Lasso season 3 finale.

“We were all fans of the show and got asked to do a song for the finale, so 2 years ago this month we got in together and wrote a song about love and football, and how it is always about the journey rather than the destination,” Sheeran added in his social media post. “I recorded a crowd at one of my stadium shows for it singing the final chant to keep it in the footie [vibes].”

He continued, “It was up against some fantastic artists and songs in its Emmy category for Best Original Music and Lyrics, hence not thinking we had a chance in hell of winning, but thank you so much for whoever voted for it, and to Max, Foy and all the Lasso crew. I really am honored.”

“A Beautiful Game” was nominated alongside Ryder’s “Fought & Lost” — which also appeared in Ted Lasso season 3 — as well as songs from Ginny & Georgia, The L Word: Generation Q, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

While the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics hardware is Sheeran’s first Emmy statue, he’s already won an impressive collection of awards, including multiple Grammy Awards. He has been nominated for 16 Grammys, taking home four. His latest album – (pronounced Subtract) is up for Best Pop Vocal Album at this year’s ceremony.

Sheeran, however, has long been candid about the awkward atmosphere of being recognized at award shows.

“The room is filled with resentment and hatred towards everyone else and it’s quite an uncomfortable atmosphere,” the “Shape of You” singer said during a September 2021 interview on Audacy’s “The Julia Show” program. “In England, our awards shows are just like, everyone gets drunk and no one really cares who wins or loses. It’s just sort of like a night out. All of the artists are sweet people, but they’re surrounded by entourages that want them to win too. … It’s a really horrible atmosphere to be in. I always walk away feeling really sad, and I don’t like it.”

The Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast on Fox on Monday, January 15, at 8 p.m. ET.