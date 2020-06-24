On the same page. Denise Richards may be at odds with several of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars, but she doesn’t have to worry about Eileen Davidson.

After Denise, 49, responded to Eileen’s recent interview remarks via Twitter, the two actresses connected offline.

“When I saw this tweet this morning I immediately texted Denise and told her I meant nothing negative or provocative by the comments I made,” the 61-year-old soap vet tweeted on Tuesday, June 23. “She called me right away and told me she meant nothing by the tweet she sent. I like Denise very much. I think she’s a very cool chick.”

Eileen made headlines earlier this month when she spoke about Denise’s behavior at a September 2019 movie premiere.

“A few of the Housewives came to my husband’s premiere of his movie Seven Days to Vegas and I kind of had a feeling something was going on. And I was kind of waiting for something to happen,” Eileen said on Bravo’s “Daily Dish” podcast. “But it did feel a little weird, and I asked Denise, ‘Are you OK?’ because it just felt weird, and she was like, ‘Yeah, I’m fine.’ Something was going on.”

The Wild Things star subsequently took to Twitter to explain her side of the story.

“Since you publicly spoke about this @eileen_davidson when you asked me if I was OK at your husband’s premiere I was so nervous knowing I was having surgery in two days,” Denise tweeted on Monday, June 22. “I was so sick & in so much pain but we still wanted to be there.& I hadn’t told any of other women about it.”

Denise has been at the center of the season 10 drama after the women accused the Bold and the Beautiful star of mom-shaming them. The tension will come to a head when Brandi Glanville returns with claims that she had a sexual relationship with Denise in the past. Eileen, for her part, will make a cameo on an upcoming episode.

“On the way over to Kyle’s party, I rode with Erika and Lisa and they were saying that something was going on with some BBQ that Denise had had and they thought [Denise was] being kind of hypocrite, I guess,” Eileen said the “Daily Dish” podcast. “I really don’t know what happened [with Brandi]. I don’t know if it happened. I honestly feel for her. Because even though you sign on for this, it’s not easy. And I’m not sure if she was prepared for all of this, you know? I feel for her.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo Wednesday, July, 8, at 9 p.m. ET.