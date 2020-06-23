Eileen Davidson has yet to make an official appearance on season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but Denise Richards is already firing back at her.

“A few of the Housewives came to my husband’s premiere of his movie Seven Days to Vegas and I kind of had a feeling something was going on. And I was kind of waiting for something to happen, ” Eileen began a recent episode of Bravo’s “Daily Dish” podcast. “But it did feel a little weird, and I asked Denise, ‘Are you OK?’ because it just felt weird, and she was like, ‘Yeah, I’m fine.’ Something was going on.”

Denise then took to Twitter to clarify that she was on edge at the September 2019 movie premiere because she was set to undergo hernia surgery.

“Since you publicly spoke about this @eileen_davidson when you asked me if I was OK at your husband’s premiere I was so nervous knowing I was having surgery in two days,” the Wild Things actress tweeted on Monday, June 22. “I was so sick & in so much pain but we still wanted to be there.& I hadn’t told any of other women about it.”

After one social media user suggested that Eileen wasn’t speaking about Denise in a negative way, the Bold and the Beautiful star replied, “I never said she was.”

Denise has been at the center of the season 10 drama after she called out her costars for talking about threesomes at a dinner in front of her teenage daughters: Sami, 16, and Lola, 14. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Teddi Mellencamp subsequently accused Denise of mom-shaming them.

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, Brandi Glanville will soon appear on season 10 and claim she and Denise had a sexual relationship in the past. (While sources close to the Drinking and Tweeting author insist that Brandi has proof, Denise has denied the allegations.)

Eileen, for her part, also filmed scenes for season 10 at Kyle’s house in November 2019.

“On the way over to Kyle’s party, I rode with Erika and Lisa and they were saying that something was going on with some BBQ that Denise had had and they thought [Denise was] being kind of hypocrite, I guess,” the soap star said on the “Daily Dish” podcast. “I really don’t know what happened [with Brandi]. I don’t know if it happened. I honestly feel for her. Because even though you sign on for this, it’s not easy. And I’m not sure if she was prepared for all of this, you know? I feel for her.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo from hiatus next month.