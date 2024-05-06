Eli Manning revealed why he wasn’t at the roast of Tom Brady.

“I thought about attending the Roast of Tom Brady last night, but I did not want to Roast him for a 3rd time!!” the former Giants quarterback, 43, joked via X on Monday, May 6, referring to the New York Giants’ two Super Bowl wins against Brady’s former team, the New England Patriots.

Brady, 46, was in the hot seat on Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, which aired on Sunday, May 5, and was hosted by Kevin Hart. The lineup of roasters included Jeff Ross, Bill Belichick, Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Tom Segura and more.

Manning wasn’t present at the roast but was mentioned throughout the night. Will Ferrell, who was in character as Anchorman’s Ron Burgundy, made several jokes about Brady’s “fear” of Manning as well as the future of his career after announcing his retirement in 2023.

I thought about attending the Roast of Tom Brady last night, but I did not want to Roast him for a 3rd time!! — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 6, 2024

“I mean, let’s be honest. Your best years are behind you, Tom,” Ferrell-as-Burgundy said. “The Super Bowls, Gisele [Bündchen], your movie career, it’s all done, it’s all gone. But you won’t be forgotten. You’ll always be remembered as Eli Manning’s bitch.” He then led the crowd in chanting, “Tom Brady is Eli Manning’s bitch.”

Related: Tom Brady’s Inner Circle: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Wahlberg and More Tom Brady isn’t only loved for the game of football, but by a host of family and friends. The retired NFL quarterback, 46, has been spotted with celebrity friends and various women over the years, but he’s been most vocal about his love for his three children, John “Jack” Edward Thomas, Benjamin Rein and Vivian […]

While Eli wasn’t in attendance, his brother, Peyton Manning, made a surprise appearance at Sunday night’s roast. During his routine, the quarterback confirmed that Belichick, Brady’s former Patriots coach, would join him and Eli on ESPN’s ManningCast.

“For those who don’t know, Coach is gonna be doing some work on Eli and my Monday Night Football show this year,” Peyton said. “I gotta tell you, it’s gonna be awesome. Eli and I are super excited. And it’s gonna give Coach Belichick something he hasn’t had in a while. The chance to be around quarterbacks that he respects.”

Brady’s Super Bowl losses are a sore spot for the athlete, as he stated on a February episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast. “I’m not over any of the Super Bowl losses,” he said at the time. “I am still mad. Sixteen years later. In ’07. I’m still mad. The 2011 Super Bowl, I’m still mad we lost to the [Philadelphia] Eagles. But no, you can’t change the outcome and you gotta live with it.”

It appeared that nothing was off limits at Brady’s roast on Sunday, from jokes about his football career to his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen to his split from then-pregnant Bridget Moynahan.

Related: Tom Brady's Complete Dating History: From Bridget to Gisele and More Throughout his career in the NFL — which saw him win seven Super Bowls — Tom Brady also made headlines for his numerous A-list romances. Brady dated Bridget Moynahan from 2004 to 2006, welcoming their son, Jack, in 2007. The now-retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was already dating future wife Gisele Bündchen when Moynahan found […]

However, the former NFL star shut down a joke made by Ross about Robert Kraft being charged with soliciting another to commit prostitution in 2019. (Kraft was ultimately cleared of all charges.) Afterward, Brady walked up to the podium to warn Ross, “Don’t say that s–t again.”

Brady, overall, has seven Super Bowl victories under his belt and has played in nine championship games over 20 years. He announced his retirement from football in February 2023. (Brady had announced his retirement twice by this point — once in March 2020 and again in February 2022.)

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” he said via Instagram in 2023. “I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

He added, “Every single one of you … my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. Thank you guys for allowing me to live out my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady is currently streaming on Netflix.