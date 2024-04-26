Elizabeth Chambers finally addressed claims that she anonymously accused her Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise costar Courtney McTaggart of being Armie Hammer‘s mistress.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the upcoming Tuesday, April 30 episode, Elizabeth, 41, and Courtney, 34, attempt to hash out their issues. Courtney makes it clear she plans to confront Elizabeth about allegedly accusing her of being involved with Armie, 37, before his divorce.

“I got messages on Instagram coming from these fake accounts calling me a sugar baby, asking me how long I’ve been sleeping with Armie Hammer,” Courtney notes. “All of this crazy stuff and I have all the receipts that I need to believe it was Elizabeth Chambers who was secretly trolling me on Instagram.”

In a confessional, a producer asks Elizabeth whether she ever harassed Courtney on social media, to which she says never. Elizabeth also replies no to a question about using “fake accounts to harass” Courtney, adding that there was a “zero percent” chance she asked friends or family to harass Courtney for her.

“End of discussion,” Elizabeth tells the offscreen crew member. The conversation between the costars comes after Courtney previously accused Elizabeth of spreading rumors about her.

“I think she thought for whatever reason that I was one of Armie’s chicks,” Courtney claimed during the series premiere. “Then I started getting all of these horrible messages from these fake accounts on Instagram.”

Courtney called the false version of events “disgusting,” adding, “I confronted her and she looked at me like I was trash. She said she had no idea what I was talking about.”

While talking to the cameras, Courtney hinted she had proof to back her accusation up.

“The first screenshot is from Elizabeth to one of our mutual friends. Elizabeth says, ‘Just saw the picture of the hairless cat and realize she’s one of your good friends. It all makes sense now!'” Courtney recalled. “An hour later, I get a message on Instagram that says, ‘So, you are the woman who was with Armie Hammer at Over the Edge restaurant? You were at the Halloween party with Elizabeth Chambers this year. How long have you been sleeping with Armie? Do you also practice BDSM with him in Cayman? Everybody already knows who you are, sugar baby of disgusting men.'”

She added: “If you are asking my opinion, Elizabeth planned these attacks because with one of the fake accounts the email was ExxxxxxxX. The same amount of stars that would spell out Elizabeth X. She’s not that smart.”

Elizabeth and Armie were married for over a decade before announcing their split in July 2020. The couple, who share daughter Harper, 9, and son Ford, 7, finalized their divorce three years later. Armie continued to make headlines when he was accused in 2021 of sending several women graphic text messages about his sexual fantasies, including rape, mutilation and cannibalism.

The actor was also accused of sexual assault, which Armie’s attorneys denied at the time. (The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed in June 2023 that it was not moving forward with the sexual assault charges after a two-year investigation.)

“I am shocked, heartbroken and devastated,” Elizabeth wrote via Instagram in February 2021 about the scandal. “Heartbreak aside, I am listening and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know.”

Despite trying to put the drama behind her, Elizabeth hasn’t been able to avoid it on the Freeform reality series. She surprised viewers by refusing to address certain details when asked in a confessional.

“No. End of discussion,” she said on an episode that aired earlier this month. “Ultimately only I know the truth. I am not f–king playing that game. I lived it, I know it. I know the truth. So at the end of the day, unless you were there, you don’t know.”

During an exclusive interview with Us, Elizabeth opened up about her experience on Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise.

“I would say certainly this is not my reality. This show is not my reality that exists for me on my day-to-day basis. My day-to-day is flying in and out doing my other show with my kids. But it was fun,” she shared. “I think the lesson is, ‘Be true to yourself and don’t do anything or say anything that you will regret.’ Of course, that’s not necessarily what’s always shown on screen, but ultimately it’s just knowing yourself and having those boundaries and being authentic in the process.”

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise airs on Freeform Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Hulu the next day.