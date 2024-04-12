Elizabeth Chambers is focused on creating a better future for her kids after her divorce from Armie Hammer.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the upcoming April 16 episode, Elizabeth, 41, speaks with Julian Foster about how she coped amid Armie’s public scandal — and how she plans to move on.

“My sister said it best. She said, ‘Every day someone taps you on the shoulder reminding you of the most painful time in your life,’” Elizabeth says while referring to an Air Mail article mentioned on the show that featured Armie, 37, breaking his silence about his personal life.

Elizabeth and Armie started dating in 2008 and exchanged vows two years later. After a decade of marriage, the pair called it quits in July 2020, and their divorce was finalized three years later. The actor was later accused of sending several women graphic text messages about his sexual fantasies, including rape, mutilation and cannibalism.

Armie was accused of sexual assault as well, which his attorneys denied at the time. (The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed in June 2023 that it was not moving forward with the sexual assault charges after a two-year investigation.)

“I am shocked, heartbroken and devastated,” Elizabeth wrote via Instagram in February 2021 about the scandal. “Heartbreak aside, I am listening and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know.”

In the clip, Elizabeth, who shares daughter Harper, 9, and son Ford, 7, with Armie, shares that having a “supportive inner circle” has helped her heal from the drama. She also opens up about how her focus remains firmly on her children.

“But also, I am fiercely protecting my children and it is why we are still here,” she explains to Julian. “They have no idea about what is going on. My kids are blissfully happy. They should think that their dad is a superhero, and to be fair, he has been that to them. He has been the best he could be.”

In a confessional, Elizabeth elaborates about why she won’t ever “speak negatively” about Armie, adding, “Because no one wants a daughter with daddy issues and nobody wants a son with daddy issues. They should think their dad is a superhero.”

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, which premiered earlier this month, offers a rare glimpse into Elizabeth’s life in the Cayman Islands. The show specifically highlights her efforts to start fresh and open a new BIRD Bakery. Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise also stars Selita Ebanks, Courtney McTaggart, Chelsea Flynn, Craig Jervis, Connor Bunney, Cass Lacelle, Julian, Aaron Bernardo, Teri Bilewitch, Dillon Claassens, Victoria Coleman and Trevor Coleman.

“It was just kind of the perfect opportunity for which I’m very grateful,” Elizabeth exclusively told Us about the docusoap. “Because we were here and I was opening my own business. And we all know that there is no place like television or a platform when it comes to companies and building brands. So I thought, ‘Why not document it?’ That’s really what drew me to the show.”

The entrepreneur said she learned a lot from the experience, adding, “I would say certainly this is not my reality. This show is not my reality that exists for me on my day-to-day basis. My day-to-day is flying in and out doing my other show with my kids. But it was fun.”

Elizabeth continued: “I think the lesson is, ‘Be true to yourself and don’t do anything or say anything that you will regret.’ Of course, that’s not necessarily what’s always shown on screen, but ultimately it’s just knowing yourself and having those boundaries and being authentic in the process.”

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise airs on Freeform Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Hulu the next day.