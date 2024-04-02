Fans of messy — but fun — reality TV should add Freeform’s Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise to their list of must-watch shows.

The series promises an unfiltered glimpse into the life of rich locals and expats residing in Grand Cayman — starting with Elizabeth Chambers.

“Grand Cayman has been a sanctuary for me,” Chambers shared in the official trailer, which debuted in March 2024. “I moved here with my husband and children three years ago but things have changed since then. Even in paradise, it’s hard to know who you can trust.”

The sneak peek at the docusoap hinted that Chambers’ high-profile split from actor Armie Hammer would be addressed.

Related: Spring TV Preview 2024: Inside Must-Watch New and Returning Shows Bridgerton, Vanderpump Villa and American Horror Story are just some of the shows TV fans can look forward to this spring. Fans of romance are already eagerly waiting for season 3 of Bridgerton to arrive on Netflix. Based on the book series written by Julia Quinn, every season of the regency series follows each Bridgerton […]

“A lot of the trauma I have experienced in the past two years is behind me,” she continued. “I went through a very public divorce. It was riddled with scandal.”

Chambers and Hammer started dating in 2008 and exchanged vows two years later. The pair called it quits in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized three years later.

Hammer’s personal life made headlines again in 2021 when he was accused of sending several women graphic text messages about his sexual fantasies, including rape, mutilation and cannibalism. The actor was also accused of sexual assault, which his attorneys denied at the time. (The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed in June 2023 that it was not moving forward with the sexual assault charges after a two year investigation.)

“I am shocked, heartbroken and devastated,” Chambers wrote via Instagram in February 2021 about the scandal. “Heartbreak aside, I am listening and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know.”

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Splits Many celebrity splits have rocked Hollywood over the years, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin as well as Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan. Tatum and Dewan’s love story began on the set of 2006’s Step Up, where they costarred as onscreen love interests. The duo tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed daughter Everly in 2013. […]

Hammer broke his silence in a tell-all interview, which will be addressed on Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise. In February 2023, while the show was filming, Hammer told Air Mail that he was unfaithful in his marriage.

“I’m here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an asshole, that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on. And treated people more poorly than they should have been treated,” he said before clarifying that he never engaged in relationships that weren’t consensual.

Since their split, Chambers and Hammer have remained focused on their daughter, Harper, and son Ford. Their ups and downs, however, are still a topic of conversation as Chambers’ costars discuss their thoughts on the scandal in Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about the Freeform series:

Who Else Appears on ‘Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise’?

In addition to Chambers, Selita Ebanks, Courtney McTaggart, Chelsea Flynn, Craig Jervis, Connor Bunney and Cass Lacelle star in the series, as well. Julian Foster, Aaron Bernardo, Teri Bilewitch, Dillon Claassens, Victoria Jurkowski and Trevor Coleman are also part of the main cast.

What Is the Reality Series About?

The synopsis teased a show about “a group of super-rich, up-and-coming locals and expats” who try to navigate their relationships, friendships and careers in the Cayman Islands.

Related: Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2024-2025? As networks make decisions about their programming, Us Weekly will continue to track what has been renewed and which TV shows have been canceled. Slow Horses was the first show to score a renewal in 2024. In early January, Apple TV+ picked up the series for a fifth season, which will be based on Mick […]

When Does ‘Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise’ Premiere?

The show airs April 9 on Freeform and episodes will be available the next day on Hulu.

How Personal Will the Cast Get?

In the official trailer, McTaggart claimed that Chambers accused her of being “one of Armie’s chicks.” The duo addressed the drama later in the season, with McTaggart telling Chambers, “You’re accusing me of sleeping with your ex-husband.”

While Chambers seemed to want to move on from the scandal, McTaggart had no issue bringing it back up again.

“No one is saying Armie Hammer is a saint, but there could be a lot more to the story than people know,” she teased in the clip.

What Is the Cayman Curse?

As the cast navigated their personal and professional lives on screen, the Cayman curse is brought up as a potential obstacle. According to McTaggart, the curse concerns couples who move to the island with their significant other only to have the relationship fall apart.

“It never lasts,” she hinted as the trailer teased some major issues for her costars including infidelity and surprise pregnancies.

Related: Armie Hammer’s Most Controversial Moments Over the Years Armie Hammer is no stranger to controversy and backlash, having raised eyebrows for his questionable behavior and comments as far back as the early days of his career. The actor came under fire in January 2021 after multiple women took to social media to share screenshots of graphic direct messages that he had allegedly sent […]

Will Armie Hammer Hammer Be Discussed on the Show?

Despite offering an update on her and Hammer’s past, Chambers appeared visibly upset in a confessional, saying, “I hate this. Why are we making it about Armie?”

Hammer, meanwhile, has yet to address Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise.