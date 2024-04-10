Elizabeth Chambers and her costars from Freeform’s Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise discussed Armie Hammer many times throughout the show.

The docusoap, which premiered in April, follows a group of uber-rich and on-the-rise locals and newcomers as they navigate their relationships, friendships and careers while living in the Cayman Islands. Elizabeth is not only a main cast member but a producer on the project, as well, which means viewers got the chance to hear her side of the story.

“I moved here with my husband and children three years ago. But things have changed since then,” Elizabeth, who shares daughter Harper and son Ford with Armie, said during the season premiere. “The Cayman Curse is when a couple moves to the island together and then they end up separating or divorcing. And it tracks.”

Elizabeth and Armie started dating in 2008 and exchanged vows two years later. After a decade of marriage, the pair called it quits in July 2020, and their divorce was finalized three years later.

Armie was accused in 2021 of sending several women graphic text messages about his sexual fantasies, including rape, mutilation and cannibalism. He was also accused of sexual assault, which Armie’s attorneys denied at the time. (The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed in June 2023 that it was not moving forward with the sexual assault charges after a two year investigation.)

“I am shocked, heartbroken and devastated,” Elizabeth wrote via Instagram in February 2021 about the scandal. “Heartbreak aside, I am listening and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know.”

Due to Elizabeth and Armie’s history in the Cayman Islands, it didn’t take long for the scandal to be brought up on Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise. Armie, who issued an apology to Elizabeth in February 2023 for his past infidelity, has not yet addressed the reality series.

Keep scrolling for every mention of Armie on Freeform’s Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise:

Saying Goodbye to the Past

“I went through a very public divorce that was riddled with scandal. Stories were coming out each day and horrific articles. I was learning about them as it happened. Our divorce is almost final but it is not easy,” Elizabeth admitted in a confessional. “The life that we had planned for years basically shattered.”

Elizabeth called her split from Armie “a really painful period of time,” adding, “Doing that on a more public platform was absolute hell and I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone.”

The BIRD Bakery founder was excited to move forward. “A lot of the trauma that I experienced in the last two years is behind me,” she noted. “Now I think I am very much in a place where I am ready for a fresh start on the island.”

Offering Their Opinion

Even though Elizabeth preferred not to speak about Armie much, her costars had nothing to lose. During the series premiere, Cass Lacelle questioned Elizabeth’s behavior in the aftermath of the drama.

“Elizabeth knows [my boyfriend] because his roommate [Ricardas Kazinec] and Elizabeth used to have a thing for quite a while actually,” Cass claimed. “The split from Armie was so fresh that she just didn’t want to make it seem like she was moving on so quickly.”

Cass added: “I think in the public eye, Elizabeth is really good at portraying America’s Sweetheart. I think I have learned to be careful what you say about her and tread lightly.”

Bringing Up Accusations

According to Courtney McTaggart, she was accused of being involved with Armie before his divorce.

“I think she thought for whatever reason that I was one of Armie’s chicks,” Courtney claimed in an April episode. “Then I started getting all of these horrible messages from these fake accounts on Instagram. They called me a disgusting sugar baby and asking me how long I have been sleeping with Armie.”

Courtney called the criticism around the false version of events “disgusting,” saying “I confronted her and she looked at me like I was trash. She said she had no idea what I was talking about.”

The season premiere also featured alleged “receipts” from Courtney regarding the situation.

“The first screenshot is from Elizabeth to one of our mutual friends. Elizabeth says, ‘Just saw the picture of the hairless cat and realize she’s one of your good friends. It all makes sense now!'” Courtney recalled. “An hour later, I get a message on Instagram that says, ‘So, you are the woman who was with Armie Hammer at Over the Edge restaurant? You were at the Halloween party with Elizabeth Chambers this year. How long have you been sleeping with Armie? Do you also practice BDSM with him in Cayman? Everybody already knows who you are, sugar baby of disgusting men.'”

She added: “If you are asking my opinion, Elizabeth planned these attacks because with one of the fake accounts the email was ExxxxxxxX. The same amount of stars that would spell out Elizabeth X. She’s not that smart.”

Breaking the Internet

The first episode of the series ended with the cast reading Armie’s tell-all interview.

“You are not going to believe what I just read. Armie Hammer just broke his silence. In this article, Elizabeth looks like a psycho,” Courtney said about his interview with Air Mail, which was published in February 2023. “It is talking about how Elizabeth has these fake emails to harass people. It is all in here.”

Courtney also addressed Armie’s quotes about how his own history of sexual abuse contributed to issues in his personal life, saying, “No one is saying that Armie Hammer is a saint but what is crazy about this article is that there could be a lot more to the story than people know. And in the middle of it? Surprise, surprise, is Elizabeth.”

Before the article was published, a rep for Elizabeth said her focus was on her children, telling Us in September 2022, “She was very sensitive to all parties involved.The safety and well being of their children remains her priority.”

Armie, meanwhile, clarified in his Air Mail interview that he never engaged in relationships that weren’t consensual.

“I’m here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an asshole, that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on,” he added at the time. “And treated people more poorly than they should have been treated.”

Not Engaging in the Controversy

When the tell-all came out, producers asked Elizabeth whether she had any thoughts.

“No. End of discussion,” she said in a confessional. “Ultimately only I know the truth. I am not f—king playing that game. I lived it, I know it. I know the truth. So at the end of the day, unless you were there you don’t know.”