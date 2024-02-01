Romy and Michele fans have been waiting more than 25 years for a sequel — and Mira Sorvino hints that a certain Parisian transplant is to blame for the delay.

“Robin Schiff, the writer, is working on it,” Sorvino, 56, exclusively told Us Weekly at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert on Wednesday, January 31. “She’s currently working on Emily in Paris, so she’s finishing up her draft to present to the studio.”

Sorvino went on to note that she and costar Lisa Kudrow are ready to go as soon as Schiff finishes her work with Mademoiselle Cooper.

“Lisa and I are wrapping up our deals as executive producers on it with the studio,” Sorvino explained. “We’re full force ahead.”

Sorvino and Kudrow, 60, costarred as besties Romy White and Michele Weinberger, respectively, in 1997’s Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, which was based on Schiff’s 1988 play Ladies Room. In the movie, Romy and Michele return to their high school for their alma mater’s class reunion. The film also starred Alan Cumming, Janeane Garofalo, Julia Campbell, Elaine Hendrix, Justin Theroux, Vincent Ventresca and Camryn Manheim.

Over the years, fans have clamored for a Romy and Michele sequel, which Sorvino finally announced in 2022.

“We’re getting closer. Something might be in the works,” Sorvino teased during a June 2022 appearance on the Today show. “There’s nothing official to report, but I can unofficially hint that we’re closer than we’ve ever been to getting something to happen.”

Since then, Sorvino, Kudrow and Schiff have worked hard to craft a compelling story with several signatures of the OG film.

“I just still want them to be as relatable, but also as dumb and lovable as they ever were,” Sorvino told Us on the Wednesday red carpet at New York City’s Jazz at Lincoln Center. “Like, I don’t think they’ve learned that much in the time in between, but they still have that unstoppable spirit and that friendship and that idiocy that makes everybody kind of love them. And so, that essential nature of them and the heart that’s at the center of that, that heart has to stay there.”

Sorvino also stressed to Us that the characters’ “crazy fashion” will return. “Like that real commitment to just being their authentic selves, even though they wrestle with the world’s opinion of them, but ultimately come back to themselves,” she told Us, referring to Romy and Michele’s authentic individualities.

Sorvino and Kudrow last reunited at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where they teamed up to present an award. They even wore pink and blue pantsuits, which paid tribute to their characters’ iconic reunion dresses.

With reporting by Travis Cronin