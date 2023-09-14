Mira Sorvino busted out some serious dance moves in 1997’s Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion — and she’s bringing them with her into the Dancing With the Stars ballroom.

“When we started working together, there’s so many ideas,” Gleb Savchenko exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 13, of finding out he would be paired with Mira, 55, for season 32. “So like, ‘Oh, we can create Romy and Michele theme and what are we doing for Disney Week? What are we doing for Halloween?’ All of those creative moments come together and you’re like, ‘Can’t wait, let’s go.’”

While the Oscar winner will be one of the 14 competitors on DWTS this season, she notably portrayed Romy White in the 1997 movie opposite Lisa Kudrow’s Michele Weinberger. The film saw the two BFFs return to their high school for a class reunion — and even featured a special performance. Romy and Michele shared a spotlight interpretative dance with Alan Cumming’s Sandy Frink.

When asked if season 32 will feature a tribute to Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, Mira pressed that she doesn’t know nor is she “actually allowed to talk about” their dances.

Gleb, 39, however, doubled down that they will include an homage. “There will be for sure, for sure,” he insisted on Wednesday. “People just got to tune in and vote for us [to see it]. Team Miraball.”

The Russia native and Mira’s — whose team name is a play on the mirrorball trophy — ballroom adventures have been a long-held dream of hers.

“I’ve been watching the show for many years and I was like, ‘Oh, that would be so much fun. I’d love to do that.’ And it was just never really the right time and I never had that much time off between jobs,” the actress told Us. “And now it was like, ‘OK, if I’m not going to do it now, when am I going to do it?’ This is sort of a year of taking chances for me because in June I did a residency at the Cafe Carlisle, singing, and I did a one-woman show, and it went well. It was terrifying and it went well. So this is my second challenge of things I have dreamed of doing for a while but hadn’t tackled. And so this is my great adventure.”

Mira and Gleb have also been having “fun” in their early rehearsals. “It’s been great. I mean, all of the rehearsals, I think it kind of varies,” he told Us. “Some of the days they’re hard because we’re learning something Mira’s never done before. And some days we would just sit and drink coffee and having a chat.”

DWTS premieres simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesday, September 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi