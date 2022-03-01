The businesswoman special! Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow nailed it as the messy, but lovable duo of Romy White and Michele Weinberger in Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.

More than two decades after the movie hit theaters in 1997, the blonde BFFs are still beloved by fans of the film. Their witty one-liners and over-the-top fashion choices only added to the charm that the high school besties had onscreen.

The film follows longtime friends Romy (Sorvino) and Michele (Kudrow) as they prepare to reinvent themselves ahead of their 10-year high school reunion. After being outcasts during their teenage years, the twosome are determined to surprise all their classmates with their successful journey post-graduation.

The issue, however, is that they are both single and don’t have high-powered jobs. In an attempt to save face once they arrive at the reunion, they lie about what they do for a living, claiming they invented Post-Its. Throughout the night, Romy and Michele confront old bullies, connect with high school crushes, and realize they will always have each other.

Ten years after the movie gained a cult following, Sorvino teased the possibility of doing another film with Kudrow.

“I want a Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion sequel — hands down. The fans have been clamoring for it,” the Mimic actress exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2018. “We would love to do it.”

One year later, Sorvino doubled down on her comments, telling Us in June 2019, “[We] are all down for it. It’s just [up to] the powers that be.”

The Mighty Aphrodite actress revealed that she and the Friends alum are “still good friends” and aren’t opposed to reuniting on screen. The same goes for Elaine Hendrix, who portrayed high school mean girl Lisa, who later became an ally of Romy and Michele at the Arizona event.

“To my knowledge, pretty much everyone has said yeah, including Mira and Lisa. We’re like, ‘Yeah, we would do another one.’ So, I don’t know,” the Parent Trap actress exclusively told Us in July 2021. “I don’t know how real it ever got, because it’s not like the studio was checking in on us. It’s just fans.”

Kudrow and Sorvino treated fans to an in-person reunion at the 2022 SAG Awards in February when they presented the award for Outstanding Performance By a Cast (or Ensemble). The pair paid tribute to their characters’ iconic pink and blue ensembles — which the duo wore while dancing to “Time After Time” at the reunion — and they even brought Post-Its along for their bit.

Scroll down to see what the cast of Romy and Michele have been doing since the late ‘90s: