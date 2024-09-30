Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo reacted to fan discourse on Gabriel’s season 4 hair by revealing it was all intentional.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, which was shared via X on Sunday, September 29, Bravo, 36, was asked whether Gabriel’s longer hair was “his villain origin story.”

“I have been trying to have longer hair on the show since season 1,” the actor recalled. “And since only one day passes [between seasons 3 and 4], if I need to have long hair on a season then I need to go through the transition phase where you have s—— hair and it doesn’t look like anything.”

Bravo clarified that Gabriel’s appearance was meant to be a work in progress during season 4.

“So [I decided] to sacrifice season 4 in order to have long hair in season 5,” he added. “I just wanted something different. I am always clean-shaven and five months of [constantly] shaving is not very nice for your skin or your soul.”

Spoiler alert: season 4 was a rough journey for Gabriel after he found out his ex Camille (Camille Razat) was expecting his baby. That originally prevented him and Emily (Lily Collins) from acting on their feelings for each other before briefly exploring them in the back half of the season. Their romance was short-lived, however, after Emily started to feel like a third wheel to Camille and Gabriel.

To make matters worse, Camille found out she wasn’t actually pregnant. Gabriel ended the season on a journey to reunite with Emily and fight for their future — as she moved to Italy and started a romance with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini).

Creator Darren Star weighed in on Gabriel and Emily’s future after the second half of the season premiered earlier this month.

“I think Gabriel realized that he doesn’t want to let Emily go so easily, and he might have made a big mistake. They certainly had a big fight and a cooling off period. But I think he realized that by the end of the season, there’s something that he doesn’t want to let Emily go,” Star explained to Deadline. “I don’t know what that means. Doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to be together instantly or ever. I don’t know, but I think he feels there’s unfinished business with the two of them.”

Bravo, meanwhile, has previously suggested his own workaround when it comes to the hit show’s multiple love triangles.

“From what I gathered, it should end up in a threesome,” he told Extra in August. “Everybody is happy and the world is reunited. … A throuple. Sorry! Poor choice of words. Or maybe not.”

Emily in Paris is currently streaming on Netflix.