Eminem has never been one to hold his tongue, and he certainly didn’t on his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady, where he put the spotlight on disgraced mogul and rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs for three songs.

In his 12th studio album, Em called out the Bad Boy Records founder over his spate of sexual assault allegations. The Marshall Mathers LP rapper also mentioned the video footage of Diddy assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

On the song “Antichrist,” the Detroit rapper referenced the horrifying video in his lyrics. “Next idiot ask me is gettin’ his ass beat worse than Diddy did,” he rapped. “But on the real, though / She prolly ran out the room with his f–kin’ dildo.”

Eminem continued, “He tried to field goal punt her, she said to chill / Now put it back in my ass and get the steel toe.”

Related: Eyebrow-Raising Quotes About Diddy's Alleged Behavior Over the Years Years before two of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes were raided in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation, there was conversation about what went on at the rapper’s residences. After the March 2024 raid made headlines, a clip resurfaced of Usher recalling his experience living with Diddy as a teenager. “I got a chance to […]

While the album largely focused on grappling with the legacy of his foul-mouthed and violent alter-ego Slim Shady, Eminem’s lyrics were far from squeaky clean when Combs came up. In the song “Fuel,” Eminem implied that Diddy was a rapist and accused him of putting a hit out on Tupac Shakur.

Diddy and his Bad Boy Records roster famously feuded with Tupac and the West Coast-based Death Row Records. The war of words between Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. ended in both rappers’ deaths. Eminem began his career as the protege of Dr. Dre, who was a fixture of Death Row at the time of Tupac’s death.

“R.I.P., rest in peace, Biggie / And Pac, both of y’all should be living,” Eminem rapped. “But I ain’t tryna beef with him / ‘Cause he might put a hit on me like Keefe D did / And that’s the only way you’re gonna be killing me.”

In his song “Bad One,” Eminem addressed additional allegations from Ventura saying Diddy threatened to blow up Kid Cudi’s car after he found out Cudi and Ventura were an item. (The “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper’s car did explode in his driveway in 2012.) “The f—king bomb with the Puffy on / I’m blowing up for Kid Cudi’s car,” Eminem rapped.

Related: Everything Diddy Has Been Dropped From Following Assault Allegations Some companies appear to be distancing themselves from Sean “Diddy” Combs as the rapper continues to face sexual assault allegations. In recent months, multiple women have come forward to share allegations of misconduct by the music mogul. One individual who filed a lawsuit was his ex-girlfriend Cassie. (The exes dated on and off from 2007 […]

Combs released an apology after the video of his assault on Ventura was shared widely, though he failed to mention her by name in his statement. Diddy’s lawyers declined to comment on the sexual assault lawsuits when several women came forward in a Rolling Stone exposé published earlier this year.

“Mr. Combs cannot comment on settled litigation, will not comment on pending litigation, and cannot address every allegation picked up by the press from any source, no matter how unreliable,” attorney Jonathan Davis told Rolling Stone in May. “We are aware that the proper authorities are conducting a thorough investigation and therefore have confidence any important issues will be addressed in the proper forum, where the rules distinguish facts from fiction.”

Diddy, for his part, has denied all allegations.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” the rapper told Us in December 2023. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Diddy’s representatives for comment.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).