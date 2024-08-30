Emma Roberts Says It’s Her ‘True Dream’ to Play Britney Spears

Emma Roberts is ready to find The Woman In Me.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan published on Thursday, August 29, Roberts said it’s her “true dream” to play Britney Spears on the big screen.

Roberts’ comments come after Spears’ former assistant, Felicia Culotta, tipped the actress, 33, for the role in a new biopic based on Spears’ best-selling memoir.

“I was like, ‘I love her assistant,’” Roberts reacted to Culotta name-dropping her.

“I mean, it’s my true dream to play Britney Spears. It’s a rumor, but I hope maybe it’ll come true,” Roberts added.

The American Horror Story: Delicate star revealed that she is a huge fan of Spears’ music — naming one album she loved in particular.

“I mean, I remember I locked myself in my room and listened to In the Zone and said, ‘I cannot leave this room until I memorize every word,’” Roberts said, referencing Spears’ 2003 album which featured the hit songs “Me Against the Music,” “Toxic” and “Everytime.”

“I sing Britney to my son in the bath all the time,” Roberts, who shares son Rhodes, 3, with ex Garrett Hedlund, told the outlet. “I’m always like, ‘God, he must think I’m so weird.’ That’s some millennial parenting.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Universal Pictures had won the rights to adapt The Woman In Me, Spears’ tell-all memoir published in October 2023. Wicked director Jon M. Chu is attached to direct with veteran producer Marc Platt on board to produce, according to multiple reports.

On August 1, Spears teased the movie adaptation of her autobiography via X, writing: “Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥”

In her bombshell memoir, Spears, 42, opened up about her high-profile relationship with Justin Timberlake and revealed that she had an abortion while they were dating in the early 2000s.

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” Spears wrote.

“I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby,” she continued. “I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Spears also admitted to cheating on Timberlake with choreographer Wade Robson.

“We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night,” Spears wrote.

“I was loyal to Justin for years, only had eyes for him with that one exception, which I admitted to him,” she continued. “That night was chalked up to something that will happen when you’re as young as we were, and Justin and I moved past it and stayed together.”

The “Lucky” singer accused Timberlake of being unfaithful to her during their relationship, too. “There were a couple of times during our relationship when I knew Justin had cheated on me,” she wrote. “Especially because I was so infatuated and so in love, I let it go, even though the tabloids seemed determined to rub my face in it.”