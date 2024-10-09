Turns out the President of France is Just Like Us — he also has some strong feelings about Emily in Paris potentially moving to Italy for season 5.

During an interview with Variety, which was published on Tuesday, October 9, Emmanuel Macron shared his response to Emily (Lily Collins) relocating to Italy at the end of the fourth season. “We will fight hard,” he said. “And we will ask them to remain in Paris!”

Macron, 46, explained that Emily in Paris being moved to Rome “doesn’t make sense” to him as a viewer.

The outlet went on to ask the politician about his wife, Brigitte Macron, making an appearance on the show during the second half of season 4, which was released last month. “I was super proud, and she was very happy to do it,” he said. “It’s just a few minutes, but I think it was a very good moment for her. I think it’s good for the image of France.”

Emmanuel praised the hit Netflix series for its impact. “Emily in Paris is super positive in terms of attractiveness for the country,” he noted. “For my own business, it’s a very good initiative.”

Don’t expect Emmanuel to make his own cameo, though. “I’m less attractive than Brigitte!” he teased.

The Netflix series, which premiered in 2020, centers around Emily’s journey to find her footing in France after moving from the U.S. for a new job. Emily subsequently finds herself caught in a love triangle between Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), but by the end of season 4, things have changed significantly.

Emily and Gabriel’s attempt to give their romance a chance ended as quickly as it started, and viewers saw Emily move on with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) and flee to Rome.

Following the season finale, creator Darren Star shut down concerns that Emily in Paris would become Emily in Rome.

“She didn’t change her Instagram handle to Emily in Rome. She is working in Rome sometimes. Sylvie’s company has an office in Rome. Emily’s getting that on its feet,” he told Deadline in September. “I don’t necessarily think that it means a permanent — in my mind, it’s definitely not a permanent — move to Rome. We’re not leaving Paris.”

The series was officially renewed for season 5, meaning fans will get to see how the drama plays out for Emily and the rest of the characters. In a separate interview, Star teased what Emily’s move means for the show.

“I feel like it just expands the universe of the show. Just at the point that Emily has gotten comfortable in Paris, she’s sort of thrown into another country where she’s going to experience some cultural differences,” he hinted to TVLine. “And also, I think there’s cultural differences to explore — and we do — between French and Italians. It’s a whole new world, but it doesn’t mean that we’re leaving Paris.”

Emily in Paris is currently streaming on Netflix.