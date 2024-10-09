Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Entertainment

French President Emmanuel Macron Hopes ‘Emily in Paris’ Doesn’t Move to Italy — Just Like Us

By
French President Doesnt Like Emily in Paris Move to Italy
Emmanuel Macron, Lily Collins as Emily Carl Court/Getty Images; Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

Turns out the President of France is Just Like Us — he also has some strong feelings about Emily in Paris potentially moving to Italy for season 5.

During an interview with Variety, which was published on Tuesday, October 9, Emmanuel Macron shared his response to Emily (Lily Collins) relocating to Italy at the end of the fourth season. “We will fight hard,” he said. “And we will ask them to remain in Paris!”

Macron, 46, explained that Emily in Paris being moved to Rome “doesn’t make sense” to him as a viewer.

The outlet went on to ask the politician about his wife, Brigitte Macron, making an appearance on the show during the second half of season 4, which was released last month. “I was super proud, and she was very happy to do it,” he said. “It’s just a few minutes, but I think it was a very good moment for her. I think it’s good for the image of France.”

Which TV Shows Are Renewed Which Are Canceled in 2024 2025 Get the Status of Your Favorite Series

Related: Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2024-2025?

Emmanuel praised the hit Netflix series for its impact. “Emily in Paris is super positive in terms of attractiveness for the country,” he noted. “For my own business, it’s a very good initiative.”

Don’t expect Emmanuel to make his own cameo, though. “I’m less attractive than Brigitte!” he teased.

French President Doesnt Like Emily in Paris Move to Italy
Lily Collins as Emily and Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello in ‘Emily in Paris’ Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix

The Netflix series, which premiered in 2020, centers around Emily’s journey to find her footing in France after moving from the U.S. for a new job. Emily subsequently finds herself caught in a love triangle between Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), but by the end of season 4, things have changed significantly.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 Trailer Introduces a New Love Interest for Emily

Related: ‘Emily in Paris‘ Season 4 Ending Explained: Who Does Emily End Up With?

Emily and Gabriel’s attempt to give their romance a chance ended as quickly as it started, and viewers saw Emily move on with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) and flee to Rome.

Who Is the Hottest Guy in ‘Emily in Paris’?

Following the season finale, creator Darren Star shut down concerns that Emily in Paris would become Emily in Rome.

French President Doesnt Like Emily in Paris Move to Italy
Lily Collins as Emily in ‘Emily in Paris’ Netflix

“She didn’t change her Instagram handle to Emily in Rome. She is working in Rome sometimes. Sylvie’s company has an office in Rome. Emily’s getting that on its feet,” he told Deadline in September. “I don’t necessarily think that it means a permanent — in my mind, it’s definitely not a permanent — move to Rome. We’re not leaving Paris.”

Related: ”‘Emily

 

kate middleton in purple dress

Deal of the Day

Score The ‘No Needle Botox’ Serum Kate Middleton Uses on a Rare 30% off Sale! View Deal

The series was officially renewed for season 5, meaning fans will get to see how the drama plays out for Emily and the rest of the characters. In a separate interview, Star teased what Emily’s move means for the show.

“I feel like it just expands the universe of the show. Just at the point that Emily has gotten comfortable in Paris, she’s sort of thrown into another country where she’s going to experience some cultural differences,” he hinted to TVLine. “And also, I think there’s cultural differences to explore — and we do — between French and Italians. It’s a whole new world, but it doesn’t mean that we’re leaving Paris.”

Emily in Paris is currently streaming on Netflix.

In this article

Emily In Paris

Emily in Paris

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.