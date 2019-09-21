



Last-minute cram session! TV fans are overwhelmed by the amount of content available these days, so chances are, even the most devoted have not had time to consume every show nominated at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

Us Weekly has narrowed down the field of contenders to five that might have slipped under the radar, fallen prey to lack of time to watch or are worth seeing again.

Schitt’s Creek

The Canadian sitcom was critically acclaimed long before “Ew, David!” became millennials’ favorite catchphrase. Ahead of its sixth and final season, Emmy voters finally got with the program, nominating the show for Outstanding Comedy Series. The woefully underrated Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy also earned nods in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series categories, respectively.

Bonus: Fans would have trouble pacing themselves with a binge-watch anyway so might as well get it in before the Emmys!

Succession

Succession is the HBO family dramedy about which everyone has been talking. The dysfunctional antics of the brood, including characters played by Kieran Culkin, Brian Cox, Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun and Jeremy Strong, earned the show an Outstanding Drama Series nomination.

Fleabag

Ask any TV critic to recommend one show, and they are likely to select Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag. Not only did the BBC sleeper hit receive a nod for Outstanding Comedy Series, but Waller-Bridge, 34, is also up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Sian Clifford and Olivia Colman will compete for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, while Fiona Shaw or Kristin Scott Thomas could take home Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

Ozark

The Netflix drama follows a family caught up in an ill-fated money laundering scheme. Jason Bateman and Laura Linney received nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, respectively. Meanwhile, Julia Garner — who previously earned nods from the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Critics’ Choice Television Awards — may finally take home a statue in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category. The show will also compete for Outstanding Drama Series.

When They See Us

The Outstanding Limited Series nominee documents the case of the Central Park Five. The Netflix drama, created by Ava DuVernay, has several acting nominations too: Jharell Jerome for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie as well as Niecy Nash and Aunjanue Ellis for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

The 71st annual Emmy Awards air on Fox Sunday, September 22, at 8 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!